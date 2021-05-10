Jorge Lanata (60) said that during his stay in Miami, United States, where he is working, received the coronavirus vaccine.

In dialogue with Mariana Fabbiani in Mariana’s (El Trece), the journalist and driver began by describing the situation in the United States in the face of the pandemic and said that many people on his work team were immunized.

“And did you get vaccinated, Jorge?” Asked the driver. First, Lanata responded wryly: “No, I’m going to get vaccinated in Argentina and I’m going to wait six years for the second dose to be given to me.”

Jorge Lanata said that he was vaccinated against Covid in Miami. Capture tv.

And then he confessed: “Yes, yes, yes, I got vaccinated.”

“Okay, you have to do it, it’s real. You are also in a delicate health situation ”, analyzed Mariana.

.“When we get here, the company asks us for a week of quarantine before filming and during the filming we have a covid controllerEveryone is working with a mask and chinstrap and they take your temperature ”, said Lanata, who is doing a production for Disney.

“In the middle of work I did that (get vaccinated) because that’s what had to be done”he stated, without going into more detail.

