Jorge Lanata opened with criticism of Cristina Kirchner the third program of her tenth year of Journalism for All, in format Box. It was during his traditional monologue, an ironic and editorialized weekly summary of national politics.

“After Alberto Fernández’s slips, Cristina started the week talking. Although it seems incredible, I had never referenced to the more than 88 thousand deaths from the virus “, started Lanata.

He noted: “Cris assured that the Government is not responsible for the lack of vaccines, and that there are people who did not go to be vaccinated because of ‘the fear campaign.’ He did not say nothing from the ‘Vip Vaccination’or the vaccines we do not purchase from Pfizer. He returned to put the campaign on his shoulder and Axel (Kicillof) to upa. And he returned in good mode, how fair, look what a coincidence, it coincides with the electoral years “.

After his irony about the Buenos Aires governor and CFK, Lanata made reference to the controversy surrounding the private health system that crossed the political agenda of the week.

“What he does not understand is why Cristina is promoting a virtual nationalization of the health system when she and her children were always cared for in private sanatoriums. Since 2012 they have been admitted at least 12 times to the Otamendi in Barrio Norte, in the Southern de Pilar, or at the Favaloro Foundation, among other medical institutions. And that’s not counting the routine controls, always in private institutions, “considered the PPT driver.

He closed, ironic, on the subject: “Cristina said that vaccination should not be mixed with politics. And yes, because (Vladimir) Putin can send you vaccines or nuclear bases, but votes not yet“.

Last week, Jorge Lanata linked the arrival of the Sputnik V vaccine with Russia’s interest in building nuclear power plants in the country.

Gildo Insfrán’s private jet

Lanata returned to focus on what is happening in the Formosa province, ruled since 1995 by Gildo Insfrán. The journalist now reported that the governor’s privileges which closed its borders since the beginning of the pandemic, leaving the region “practically isolated” and without regular flights since March 2020.

“The only way to enter the province was, and is, by land. If they authorize you, because Governor Gildo Insfrán ordered Phase 1 throughout the past year and almost you cannot enter or leave Formosa, and on May 1 of this year he ordered a return to Phase 1, which continues today, “he said.

However, Lanata indicated, Gildo Insfrán was able to fly to Buenos Aires and to other provinces to political events and meetings with national officials.



The official aircraft of Formosa

“How? Hiring a private jet. Each flight costs the people of Formosa about $ 10,000. In other words, Insfrán leaves in the morning and returns at night, or at most the next day. I mean, 20 thousand dollars in 24 hours“, the journalist added.

After showing images of the planes, Lanata indicated that, so far this year, Insfrán made 18 trips, most to Buenos Aires, where it goes up to four times a month. And, he added, he also traveled by private jet to La Rioja and Catamarca.

“He spent a total of $ 180,000 on private flights. But that is not all. Formosa has a plane of the government of the Province that manages the Provincial Directorate of Aeronautics. It depends on the Chief of the Cabinet of Ministers, “he said in the monologue.

He concluded: “Its owner is Antonio ‘Pomelo’ Ferreira, right-hand man and known as’the black monk‘ by Insfrán. It is a multipurpose airplane, for sanitary use, and also for passengers. But Insfran and his ministers they prefer to fly in a private jet“.

“Screaming Against Capitalism”

Last week, also during the monologue, Lanata chicaneled Axel Kicillof for saying that if they do a CT scan they will not find “not an atom of neoliberalism.”

“Axel, computed tomography does not discover atoms”, Lanata told him then, after a funny passage in which he passed the little doll that represents the Buenos Aires governor for a hair dryer..

Now he said: “This week face-to-face classes returned to some municipalities in the Province of Buenos Aires and in a very partial way, because there are boys who only go to class once a week and some schools they are still closed because they don’t have gas“.

“They had a year and a half to fix the schools,” Lanata criticized, “but Axel ends up so tired of walking screaming against capitalism that when he has togaping gives him handjob“.

