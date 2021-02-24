The journalist Jorge Lanata spoke about the list released by the Government with the people who applied the dose in the “VIP vaccination” and assured that there are “much more than 70” who were immunized. He also charged Cristina Kirchner and her silence in the face of the scandal: “He never spoke out in the face of tragedies and he is not going to do so now.”

In his new cycle of columns in Todo Noticias (TN), the host of Periodismo Para Todos (PP) referred to the Vice President of the Nation and her role in the controversy that ended with the resignation of the now former Minister of Health Ginés González Garcia.

“Cristina is in her best moment of power. Never had more power than today. Every time Alberto’s piece falls, he adds one, and each time he has more pieces. “He knows that exercising power in silence is the best thing that can happen to him“, started.

Lanata said that “the K” -for Néstor and Cristina Kirchner- “never spoke in front of the tragedies and she is not going to do it now, it’s part of your DNA“, he said and recalled the silence of the former president when the massacre of Once occurred, the railway accident in which 52 people died.

The journalist referred to the official list published by the Government with the people who were illegally vaccinated and emphasized that there are more than those mentioned there.

“They are much more than 70. With the official list they fell short. The government does everything possible so that the numbers end there, but reality creeps in all the time, “he said.

He added that the State does not know how to react to the impact of “Vacunagate” and said that “they are slapping drowned people” to try to explain.

“When Alberto’s photographer was vaccinated they said they did it because he was part of the presidential bubble, but as far as I know Fabiola Yanez, Alberto’s wife, was not vaccinated. So what is the bubble? The truth is that the explanation is rare. “

Lanata also remembered the phrase of the chief of staff, Santiago Cafiero, when when asked about the scandal, he said that “the VIP Vaccination is an invention of journalists.”

Given this, the driver of Lanata Sin Filter retorted: “But if it is an invention of the press, why are they splitting Ginés?”

To close, the journalist called the ruling party as a “caste” which he described as a new social class: “They were transformed into a corporate caste, which defends itself. The breed was vaccinated, but not us. “

