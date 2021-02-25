Jorge Lanata, journalist behind the cause of the Route of money K for which this Wednesday businessman Lázaro Báez was sentenced to 12 years in prison for the laundering of 60 million dollars, highlighted the work of his team in the investigation that he uncovered the case.

“Some things take time but they arrive right? I don’t know if saying excited is the word. We worked a lot on this story“he said on the news channel TN in dialogue with Nicolas Wiñazki, with whom he shared the program Channel 13.

Lanata said that the first time Leonardo Fariña went with his lawyer to tell the whole story to his department “called Lazarus ‘a man in the South’“and that he refused to give her his name, which he later did.

“We recorded that audio on the cell phone and it was of no use to us, because it did not give any identification. I was left with the feeling that he was using us, maybe to squeeze the man from the South, but there was something of ‘I’m going to talk to Lanata’. I found myself again, after a long time, “said the journalist.

In addition, he said that he was “angry with (Federico) Elaskar”, who was the one who denounced that they pressed him to buy his financial and then denied the story. “It was an incredible caradurismo what he did with us. He sat down and spoke and not only that which was seen in the air, but he promised more things. He said he had evidence against Máximo Kirchner in the garage and that in a moment he was going to give it to us, “Lanata listed.

He also analyzed that the fight they gave at that time was “uneven”, because, for example, the América channel had aligned itself politically with the government and “devoted itself to frivolizing our content by treating it as entertainment programs.”

“It was a very aggressive and very uneven thing. It was what always happens in our history, we are nobody, We have no structure and we fight against the Argentine State, occupied by the government. It’s an uneven fight, “he slipped.

He said that when the video in which they counted money in La Rosadita came out, the Kirchneristas gave implausible arguments “like the ones they are giving today with the VIP vaccination, because fanaticism sticks to any argument to maintain their being and what it expresses” .

“Eight years passed. I remembered when we wrote”Smoke curtains“, a book about the attacks on the Israeli Embassy and the AMIA that we did a very professional job, and already at that moment, which was six months after the bombs, we said that (Judge Juan José) Galeano had to leave the cause. They proved us right 10 years later. What I feel today is what I felt at that time, “he explained.

Lázaro Báez was sentenced this Wednesday to 12 years in prison for money laundering.

He also assured that what happened this Wednesday with the ruling and the convictions was like “moving forward four and going back two; one stays bad, but advanced two.” “Today we advance two. There is a lot left and today is what gives us the dimension of what is missing. There is a lot to work on. We have to be much better than we are, it is not enough with what we are. We have to prepare more, study and work more. I have that feeling, “said the driver.

Finally, on the cause, he stated: “I always thought that at the end of the movie the boy kisses the girl. I believe that at some point justice comes, or so I hope. It costs a lot in Argentina. We are incorrigible at some point. “

