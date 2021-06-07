A little over six months after the last broadcast of 2020, this Sunday the classic program by Jorge Lanata, Journalism for All (PPT), in its version Box, in a special year ten years after his debut on the screen of The thirteen.

“The whole family is reunited,” said the driver to introduce his ten chroniclers for the ten years on the air.

Precisely for this anniversary the broadcast did not have the usual report, but a emotional -and fun- reunion among all the journalists who went through the cycle, in which they talked about everything.

Participated in it Nicolas Wiñazki, Luciana Geuna, María Eugenia “Maru” Duffard, Gastón Cavanagh, Jésica Bossi, Ignacio “Nacho” Otero, Rodrigo Alegre, Mariel Fitz Patrick, Cecilia Boufflet and Gustavo Barco, who during these ten years were the ones who investigated and accompanied Lanata on camera.

The journalists from the Lanata team all sat around the square table of the boxed studio and reviewed the reports that were made during the program in these 10 years.

“María Victoria Bourdieu and companion,” Lanata recalled about how she registered. She was his assistant – today a producer – and the conduit was the reservation company for the Evita suite at the Los Sauces hotel. Cristina Kirchner’s hotel.

“I have Lanata and Wiñazki jumping on the bed, what do I do?” Otero joked about that note.

Barco said that with Geuna they made another private reservation. For a very harsh report on the Ceamse, they signed up to stay as husband and wife.

The note showed a harsh reality: people subsisting on garbage, in the La Cárcova neighborhood. Barco says he still has dreams about that note and he was moved to tears.

There he recalled, among other things, the hidden camera of Leonardo Fariña, the hotel in El Calafate of the current vice president, the report in Venezuela where part of the team was imprisoned – with Nico Wiñazki at the head.

They also recalled the impact of a phrase: when a woman giving her testimony said “i am hungry for water“, in Formosa, and the note from the Ceamse where people ate from the garbage.

And the time that Alegre was beaten and a camera stolen when he went to cover the mismanagement of Milagro Sala in Jujuy, with a platform set up to explain the scandal that sang “We are good, we are good.”

There was also a memory of unusual resources to cover the news. Fitz Patrick dressed as a footballer, Boufflet painted black to talk about the informal economy or Geuna, in full dress, to talk about fortunes and the decade won, from a luxurious Mercedes Benz.

And they also recalled the humorous sketches, from the participation of Oggi Junco as Jorge Capitanich, the imitation of Fátima Florez to Cristina and the remembered Swedish Larsson.

As in 2020, the cycle was carried out in the format Box, with an aesthetic of boxes on the screen that allows to enhance the concept of confinement and, at the same time, thanks to the editing work, it is possible to work with the social distance of the case.

“We wanted us to remember ten years with our people,” Lanata said. That’s what he calls his team. To the current one. And the usual.

An expected return

After his hectic trip to the United States, which in principle was going to be for work reasons and ended up being a health issue (between the hospitalization at Mount Sinai in Miami and the vaccination against the coronavirus), Lanata began to recover his work dynamics in week.

Jorge Lanata and his girlfriend Elba Marcovecchio. Photo Movilpress.

A few days ago he had resumed driving Lanata without a filter, his morning cycle of Radio Miter, and he set a date for his return to TV, which had been planned for the end of May.

Last Thursday, in his radio show with Marcelo Longobardi, he spoke about the return of PPT and announced, true to his style, that “I have no doubt that anything can happen on Sunday … but what I am sure of is that we are ten years old. “

“For me it is very impressive, I have never spent ten years in any place,” said the founder of Página / 12, a newspaper created in 1987.

Now a Sunday classic, Periodismo Para Todos (PPT) debuted on April 15, 2012, on El Trece, and since then it has always had to deal with powerful figures and programs as direct competition.

In these ten years, the program won 15 Martín Fierro and 10 Tato Awards, among other statuettes.

The milestone of PPT

From the program, the investigation that was baptized as “The route of the K money” was carried out, in which it was denounced how capital suspected of money laundering of corruption during the era of the Kichner to power was denounced abroad.



Jorge Lanta and Nicolas Wiñazki in PPT. Photo file.

The journalistic material led to several complaints in court that later became evidence. For this, businessman K Lázaro Báez was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

The report detailed the personal friendship between Lázaro Báez and the marriage of Néstor and Cristina Kirchner, where it was also shown that it was the largest provider of public works in Santa Cruz.

The journalistic report that uncovered the corruption had key interviews with Federico Elaskar, dream of the financier called “La Rosadita”, and the valijero Leonardo Fariña.

