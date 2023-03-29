Brazilian actor, dancer and drag queen Jorge Lafond, best known for giving life to the character Vera Verão, is honored by Google this Wednesday (29). The artist from Rio de Janeiro is remembered by the search engine’s Doodle on the day he would have turned 71.

+ Ministerial team opens week with tribute to women and attacks on Bolsonaro

The actor died at age 50, in 2003, in São Paulo. At the time he had been hospitalized with heart problems. In addition to being an actor and comedian, Lafond was also a dancer. On television, he acted in programs such as “Viva o Gordo” and “Os Trapalhões”, in addition to the soap opera “Sassaricando”, all on TV Globo.

Interpreting “Vera Verão”, Lafond was very successful between the end of the 1990s and the beginning of the 2000s. The character was one of the highlights of the program “A Praça é Nossa”, on SBT.

Born in Rio de Janeiro, the comedian was also always present at Carnival, having paraded through several samba schools.