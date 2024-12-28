This Friday, Selena, visited Jorge’s diarywhere he has shared with Jorge Javier Vázquez the methods with which she monitors the digital life of her husband, Carlos. During the interview, the guest’s surprising confessions have not left the presenter indifferent, who has reacted with disbelief and humor to the situation raised.

It all started when Jorge Javier asked him how he faced his relationship with his partner in terms of trust. “I trust him and I know he’s not doing anything strange,” Selena replied. However, his subsequent statements have left the writer perplexed.

And Selena has revealed that not only does she have full access to her husband’s Instagram account, but also to his messaging applications and his mobile phone itself. In response to this comment, Jorge Javier, visibly astonished, commented: “I’m your boyfriend and I’m reporting you to the police station.”. He then added: “My head is going to explode.”

The guest has explained that she is the one who manages the friend requests and reviews all the messages that Carlos receives on his social networks. According to his words, your curiosity is the main reason for this control. “Tell me the truth, is this a hidden camera?” Vázquez reacted.

Selena has continued to justify her attitude, indicating that she also deletes messages if she considers them inappropriate. Likewise, he has assured that Carlos has the possibility of accessing his mobile phone whenever he wants, even if he never does. In response to this dynamic, Jorge Javier has launched one of his ingenious observations: “Alma de jartaro, Don’t you realize that your boyfriend has another cell phone? This is elementary, dear Watson. “I have no data, but I have no doubt either.”





The program has concluded with a reunion between Selena and Carlos, who has promised his wife that he will not go out partying this New Year’s Eve to spend more time with her. Given this outcome, Jorge Javier has sentenced: “Today we learned what a couple should not be like.”