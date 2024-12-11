Like every year around this time, it is already known which small screen professionals will accompany the Spaniards on the last night of the year. One more year, Cristina Pedroche and Alberto Chicote will once again be in charge of saying goodbye to the year on Antena 3live and from Puerta del Sol.

But this time they will have serious competition, since TVE has opted for faces from its most successful format, The Revoltto accompany the Spanish on the last night of the year. In this way, It will be David Broncano and Lala Chus who will give the Chimes of the public channelpredicting a great audience duel with Antena 3.

Jorge Javier Vázquez has given his opinion on this new television battle, and he clearly opts to see the premiere of the comedy in these fights. “I’m sorry for Cristina Pedroche, but I’m more curious to know what Lala Chus will wear“, writes the Catalan in his blog Readings.

“It’s glorious to see her working on TV because he does it with the best of spirits: as if it were a game. You can tell that he works hard, that he knows very well what he wants to do and how he wants to do it. His success radiates perseverance, perseverance and good humor. “An infallible recipe.”

“I want to see how you dress because I understand that is facing this challenge with the same enthusiasm that a child experiences on Twelfth Night. And that goes beyond the drums and makes the viewer complicit in that high. Lala Chus doesn’t play anything with her clothes but at the same time there is a desire to see her resplendent because many of us are going to be her that night. Seeing a woman with a non-normative body give the Chimes on TVE seems like a very important advance to me.“, reflects the Mediaset presenter.





That’s when she gives her opinion of another of the queens of this last night of the year, Cristina Pedroche. “Cristina’s dress, however, has become an ordeal for the presenter. She suffers and we suffer for everything she suffers for what they say before, during and after. Total, that we all suffer at all hours. And I don’t want to start the year with tension, what do you want me to tell you?

Thus, he makes it clear what his last night of the year will be like, on television: “I will see Lala Chus and then I will switch to my Telecinco to toast with Ángeles Blanco and my dearest Ion Aramendi, who will be in nothing more and nothing less than in Lanzarote”.