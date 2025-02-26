Jorge Javier Vázquez and Álvaro Muñoz Escassi agreed last weekend in Fridayat which time the presenter noticed not only of everything that the rider loves himself, but that this causes him Do not feel sorry for its stormy ruptures.

The Catalan was one of the guests of the program of Santi Acosta and Bea Archidona, as was the athlete, who went to talk about his next adventure in Survivors 2025. AND Both were found in makeupwhere they chatted normally, despite the fact that Badalona was not expected.

“I dedicated a blog not long ago putting it fine, but I think it blew it a lot because it was more escassi than ever,” said the driver of There is one thing I want to tell you In your article in Readings. “That is to say, tirelessly playful. Now a lower lip mordidite, now a slow caida with eyes “.

“I freaked out with the times you look in the mirror and put morritos. Not to believe, “Jorge Javier recalled, who said that Escassi was put in the hair” everything he found “: lacquer, shine …

Before such a flaunt of self -este He has never seen him sad for a break “: “He has an intact heart because he is in love with himself and thus it is impossible to disappoint.”

“His heart is so full of love for himself There is no penalty for the penalty“The writer reflected and pointed out that, in this way, he always ends up forgiving.