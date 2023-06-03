The presenter of Telecinco Jorge Javier Vázquez, on leave due to a medical prescription and who has disappeared from the grid for about two weeks, has published three tweets this Saturday in which he reports on his condition and points out that for now he will not be seen again on television. “Forgive me for stealing a moment from you. I want to thank all those people who have contacted me to show me their love, support and understanding. Your words make me smile, move me to tears and keep thinking that it was worth it”, he wrote in reference to his loss, in which regard Mediaset, owner of the chain, indicated in a brief statement on May 24 that he expected the ” speedy recovery” of one of the stars of its programming.

”But sometimes you have to stop”, continues Vázquez, “the body and mind send you signals and throughout my life I have hardly paid attention to them”. “Until today. I need to stop to take care of myself. To ask me what I want. If I’m clear. If I don’t know, I better hope”. Chain sources have confirmed this point to EL PAÍS: Jorge Javier Vázquez (Badalona, ​​Barcelona, ​​52 years old) will not appear on screen again for now. Vázquez is in charge of presenting Save methe emblematic space of Telecinco, whose broadcasts end on June 23, after 14 years of uninterrupted presence on the channel, and survivors. Precisely, it was another of the private television presenters, Carlos Sobera, who said in the broadcast of this last program two weeks ago that Vázquez was not on the set that night because he was unwell. Terelu Campos and María Patiño are in charge of replacing him in Save me.

On his official Twitter account, Vázquez continued: “Right now, going back is the last thing on my mind, although it may be what I feel like the most tomorrow. Don’t know. So for now I can only say ‘Goodbye’. ‘As long as I can’. ‘Until it arises’. And above all, thank you. Thanks to you, it was worth it.”

It is not the first time that Vázquez has suffered from health problems. In 2019 he suffered a stroke for which he underwent emergency surgery. Months later, he had to undergo surgery again due to the narrowing of one of the stent that had been implanted. In 2022 he had a new scare when, while on summer vacation in Peru, he was admitted to a hospital after suffering from altitude sickness. To this has been added the depression that afflicted him months after the stroke and of which he himself has spoken several times.

