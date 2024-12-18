Alaska Revealedthe documentary that delves into the figure of the singer and her musical and television career, is now available, starting Sunday, December 15, on Movistar Plus+.

This three-episode series It covers the life of Olvido Gara through archival materials and the testimonies of the protagonist and her loved ones.. The artist, an icon of the Madrid movement, reflected a few days ago on the critical nature of this movement and compares it with the state of today’s youth who “are not going against what is established” and follow “pamphlet speeches.”

This Wednesday, Jorge Javier Vázquez analyzed the documentary. “How a 14-year-old girl was able to survive situations as complicated as sharing scenarios with classmates with serious drug problems“, asks the presenter in his Readings blog.

“What strength to not be defeated by a universe as complicated as that of record companies. Or by the emotional instability that the artistic world entails. How many of his companions fell along the way“he reflects.

“Now I understand why Alaska remains undaunted by the criticisms”, he assures. “When you have experienced so many hard things and have survived them with solvency, it cannot affect you what people think of you. It is a right acquired on your own merits that no one can take away from you. A power reserved for the chosen ones. And she is.”