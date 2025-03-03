Has not gone The revolt nor a El Hormiguerobecause they have not called him, he says, but Jorge Javier Vázquez No It is characterized by avoiding awkward questions, Neither to do them or to receive them.

During the presentation of the new edition of Survivorswho will arrive in Telecinco this Thursday in Prime Time, with new celebrities, surprises and even changes in his mechanics, Jorge Javier did not hesitate to answer to the so -called “classic questions” of The revoltthose referred to how much money the guest has and how many sexual intercourse has had in the last month.

“Classic questions? Well, I’ve thought about it and they would be quite unfortunate“He said with his characteristic humor.

“In the money I would respond to three parts. I have the necessary to stop working for the rest of my life. Much less than people think, because I am a presenter and not producer, so the salary is less than people think and then it is money to stop working, but taking care with money, without going crazy wasting, “explained the presenter.

“Sex … frankly bad. I don’t remember when the last uncle with whom I slept the entire night. That does not mean that he has not had something, but that they have abandoned the house“Jorge Javier was shouting before breaking out of laughter.

The presenter does not close, of course, to go to either of the two competition programs, for example, to promote a novel. My niece is superfan of The revolt And when it was The resistance He told me ‘you have to go, you have to go. ”

But the presenter put him at that time: “They don’t pay, I’m not going to a TV if it’s not charging And if I go it is to promote something, but Broncano does not ask them for what they will promote. ”

However, now I would go to Broncano without charging and “If I had to promote a novel I would also go to El Hormiguero, because it is synonymous with it will be sold. ”