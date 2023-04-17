Telecinco must be seen as a medieval cathedral erected to the greater glory of some black majesty. It is commissioned by Doctor Moreau, a manuscript by Mario Puzo and a sketch by Valerio Lazarov. Along these lines, Jorge Javier Vázquez’s exclusive on readings from last week opened a couple of subplots in the Mediaset universe. Jorge Xavier and readings have used a cosmetic surgery operation to amplify and confirm the rumor of the presenter’s departure.

Jorge Javier points out as the origin of the disagreement with Vasile that rumor that Save me It is a “red and fag” program. I have nothing to add about the percentage of people in the group, while I would put many buts on the reds. Although that is already the past. Because Save me has lost social relevance. The product hasn’t changed, but the public has grown tired of paying attention to it. A program does not have to lose audience to stop being interesting; there just comes a day when the formula runs out. And that day is the end. It has happened with good programs and bad programs, and even with mediocre programs. Everything has a cycle, and the programs stop interesting. Fernando Fernán Gómez said that he never wanted to be in fashion, that it is well known that fashions pass. There is no longer vexation or sinister buffoonery that he can make of Save me the eye of the hurricane again. Jorge Javier could soon be in the fridge (charging without presenting anything). Imagine being the audience leader for years and, with a stroke of the pen, disappearing from the small screen.

It is not the same to be the actor that the spotlights point at as to be the actor who leaves the stage. What will that feeling be like? That, and no other, is the story worth telling.

