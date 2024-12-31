This Tuesday, in a special Jorge’s diary Full of nostalgia and good humor, the set has been filled with some of the funniest guests who have been on the show since its inception. One of the most anticipated was Rocío, better known as the ‘brilli cani’who has lived up to her nickname by wearing a striking dress full of sparkles.

Rocío has left the set speechless with a Christmas carol that is as improvised as it is peculiar. With the self-confidence that characterizes her, Rocío has presented her creation, titled The brilli cani, and he performed it to the rhythm of clapping, eliciting unstoppable laughter from Jorge Javier Vázquez.

“At the portal of Bethlehem the brilli cani has arrived and the poor man from San José has turned into a cani,” Rocío sang with a smile while the audience and the presenter surrendered to the letter.

Jorge Javier, laughing, couldn’t help but exclaim: “Why do you have so little shame? What a Christmas carol!” Without losing her naturalness, Rocío confessed: “It just occurred to me now.”

Finally, Rocío also wanted to make a wish for 2025. “A lot of health for my family and everyone,” he commented on the Telecinco program.