Jorge Javier Vázquez has spent his vacations in Mexico and Guatemalaa trip that took longer than expected. And, thanks to his getaway, he discovered that he wants to end his days in “a place where the gay population has a lot of presence.”

The presenter, who has just released There is one thing I want to tell youshowed on her networks some of the images of her trip, on which she went with Paco, her ex-boyfriend and great friend. In fact, they were going to return from Guatemala on December 29, but They decided to stay longer and experience New Year’s Eve in Mexico.

Although he was “settled into guiltless laziness, enjoying maximum laziness,” he found time to write his blog of Readingswhere He talked about Puerto Vallarta, the city he ended up falling in love with..

“Vibrant, fun. Full of life. With many gays of all ages, which leads me to certify something that I have been suspecting for a long time: I want to end my days in a place where the gay population has a lot of presence“, reflected the presenter.

The one from Badalona praised the beach, the bars and She wished she had the chance to meet other men and, “maybe, flirt.”“live an adventure” or “enjoy a romantic dinner.”

“I don’t want to grow old in a city without a beach. Living between cement and brick is worse as you get older,” he said and, later, he also demanded that this city have a karaokea place in which he considers that, “Once you’re 50,” it’s “easier to find love” because “you think that in such a decadent place the flame cannot be lit” and “you park the posturing filters and relax.”

“I find a guy who has a blast destroying songs very attractive. with infinite passion in a karaoke”, he concluded, but not before referring to the phrase “it is better to have desire without sex than sex without desire” that the sexologist Antoni Bolinches said in The Country.