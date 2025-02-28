“I am Muslim, my parents married the two churchesbut my brother and I follow my father’s branch, descendants of Arabs, “Jorge said in his presentation in First Dates This Thursday.

The diner told Carlos Sobera that he was a personal model and coach and, to prove it, he did not hesitate to take off his jacket and shirt to look the abdominals with which he would try to conquer his appointment.

“I am a very fiery person and I respect my partner a lot, that always. I am very good oral sex. But I look for a woman to be my partner“The Dater

Nitya, in ‘First Dates’. Mediaset

His appointment was Nitya, a Hindu woman: “I do not practice her religion, not as spicy. I am the least Indian India“Admitted the currency advisor to her presentation.

“I was born in Spain, I have never been in Indiabut I would like to go to know my roots, “the Malaga added before meeting Jorge.





Both connected immediately when the Argentine asked him for his zodiac sign: “You believe in energies like me, what a guay!”Nitly said.

The two took advantage of dinner to get to know each other a little more and Find out if they would have a future Outside the walls of the four -year restaurant or, on the contrary, that evening would be the last together.

Jorge made a comment that started a smile from his partner at night: “Do you remember Jasmín de Aladdin? You look like a lot “to which she replied: “You are not the first to tell me …”.

After dinner, the diners went to take the dessert to the private, where Jorge made a dance without a shirt to Nitlytrying to conquer it with its abs.

In the end, the Argentine did have a second appointment with Nitly because “He is a lovely, simple and beautiful person”. The currency advisor, meanwhile, also wanted to see her again: “I think we could get along very well.”