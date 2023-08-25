The actor of ‘At the bottom there is room Jorge Guerra was invited to the set of the program ‘Send whoever is in charge’ this Thursday, August 24. After his arrival, the popular ‘Jimmy’ González participated in the sequence ‘The doors of emotions’ and could not contain his tears after seeing one of these appear at his father, Fernando Guerrawho did not hesitate to dedicate a few words to his heir. “I love seeing my son in the series, it excites me. I love him very much and I know that what he is doing makes other people happy,” said the progenitor of the young man, who said that the artistic vein came from the family.

On the other hand, Jorge Guerra did not hesitate to highlight the work that his father did in his career, since he always believed in him and his acting talent. “He is there for me in the best and worst moments (…). I have many friends that suddenly their parents don’t trust them, but I thank God for having one like him, who did it every second.” commented.

Did Jorge Guerra, ‘Jimmy’ from ‘AFHS’, have depression?

In an interview for the podcast We all heal, Jorge Guerra caused astonishment by revealing that, during 2022, he had a difficult moment in his life. In conversation with the psychologist Lizbeth Cueva, the popular ‘Jimmy’ from ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ suffered from depression and had a hard time falling asleep.

“The last four months of last year I was deeply depressed. He slept three hours a day, two hours. There were days he didn’t sleep and those days were horrible. Sometimes I had to drive, and I had to stop doing it to go to work and I had to take the mobility of the channel with me,” commented the actor.

Jorge Guerra that this complicated episode in his life made him lose his way and he even considered taking his own life. “I said: ‘You don’t leave here, you don’t leave here’”, commented.

