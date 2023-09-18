He supports her. Jorge Guerra, an actor who plays the popular ‘Jimmy’ in the national series ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’, shared his experience after Melissa Paredes joined the América Televisión series, in the role of ‘Patty’. Guerra maintained that Paredes is a good actress and that she is carrying out her work with great dedication. In addition, she highlighted that, outside of the conflicts that she has had in her personal life, he offers her support, since she considers that she is a transparent person.

“This is what I see in Melissa, an actress who has joined this world of ‘At the bottom there is room’, but who is taking it with a lot of passion, with a lot of affection and with a lot of dedication. And that is very important to see, a good actress performing, outside of the personal conflicts she has. “She seems like a very transparent person to me, and that’s what I support about her,” declared to Infobae Peru.

