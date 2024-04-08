He former Ecuadorian vice president Jorge Glas, who was arrested on Friday in a violent police raid at the Mexican Embassy in Quito to be taken to a maximum security prison, He was transferred this Monday to a hospital in the coastal city of Guayaquil for an alleged drug overdose.

Sources close to Correismo told EL TIEMPO that the former vice president “he would have tried to kill himself by taking a cocktail of drugs”that they entered his cell because he was under medical treatment.” However, local media handle the matter as a drug poisoning.

The politician was transferred to the Military Hospital, in Guayaquil, where he was subjected to stomach lavage because he did not react to medical stimuli.

Jorge Glas, who was vice president of Ecuador from 2013 to 2018, is accused of corruption. Photo:Getty Images

What is known about Glas's health?

According to information obtained by EL TIEMPO, the events took place at noon this Monday, when Glas had to be transferred to the medical center in the middle of a strong police and military guard.

Before the transfer, the medical staff of the penitentiary center where he is located carried out an evaluation and gave a diagnosis “self-induced deep coma caused by the ingestion of medications.

Sources close to Correism assured that Glas was taken to the Military Hospital for a neurology, internist and electrocardiogram evaluation.

Ecuadorian media announced that The former vice president “is stable” although for now no further details have been released about his state of health.

These media, which cite sources from the Ecuadorian prison system, differ with the versions of Correismo and assure that Glas would have suffered drug poisoning and that his intention would not have been suicide.

On Friday night, Ecuadorian police stormed the Mexican embassy in Quito to capture Glas, accused of corruption and has taken refuge there since December alleging political persecution. Hours earlier, the 54-year-old former vice president had received political asylum from the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The Ecuadorian police entered the Mexican embassy without authorization from the government of this country. Photo:Getty Images

After the assault, Mexican President López Obrador declared the immediate severance of relations on Friday night.

The police raid on the embassy, ​​unprecedented in recent history, was also condemned by numerous countries on the American continent, Spain and the European Union, as well as organizations such as the UN and the OAS.

Nicaragua emulated Mexico and on Saturday also broke relations with Ecuador, which is accused of not having respected “the inviolability” of diplomatic facilities enshrined in the 1961 Vienna Convention.

According to what the chancellor, Gabriela Sommerfeld, said this Monday in an interview with Teleamazonas television, The Government claimed to have indications of an imminent risk of Glas leaking.

For the Ecuadorian Executive, furthermore, the Government of the Mexican president transgressed article three of the Caracas Convention on Diplomatic Asylum of 1954 and article 1 of the Montevideo Convention on Political Asylum of 1993.

These indicate that “it is not legal to grant asylum to people convicted or prosecuted for common crimes and by competent ordinary courts,” according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ecuador in a statement issued on Sunday in Spanish and English to explain its procedure. to the international community.

