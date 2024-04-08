Jorge Glas was hospitalized this Monday after suffering an overdose of anxiolytics, antidepressants and sedatives, according to a police report to which this newspaper has had access. According to his lawyers, he is stable. Glas has remained imprisoned in Guayaquil's maximum security prison, known as La Roca, since Saturday, when Ecuadorian police stormed the Mexican embassy and captured him. This violation of Mexican sovereignty has raised a wave of criticism from the international community, which accuses President Daniel Noboa of not respecting the Vienna Convention. Mexico has announced the breaking of relations with Ecuador after the incident.

Glas's health was a concern for some, such as former President Rafael Correa, who appointed him vice president during his years in power. Correa reported that Glas had been mistreated during his arrest and subsequent transfer to prison. There, this Monday, prison officials found him lying in his cell with obvious signs of feeling unwell. He was immediately transferred to a nearby hospital and, after being evaluated, he was transferred again to a naval hospital. The new team of foreign lawyers defending Glas assures that he has not been able to have contact with his client, which is why they consider that he is “kidnapped by the Ecuadorian Government.” The state of emergency that prevailed in the country ended in the last few hours, but Noboa has declared a regime of “internal armed conflict” that gives him special powers to confront crime. This includes being able to suspend procedural guarantees for detainees.

Glas had been taking refuge in the Mexican embassy since mid-December, when a prosecutor called him to testify for a crime of embezzlement against him and he ran the risk of being ordered into prison. This is the third corruption case he has faced. For one of the previous two he paid a five-year prison sentence. Glas, like Correa, who is in asylum in Belgium, considers himself a persecuted politician who suffers from lawfare, the instrumentalization of justice exercised by rulers to harass opponents. Mexico decided a week ago to grant the former vice president political refugee status, which sparked the anger of the Government of Ecuador. Noboa was supposed to issue him a safe conduct permit that would allow him to fly to Mexico City, but, instead, he ordered the assault on the embassy, ​​an event for which there is hardly any precedent. Neither Augusto Pinoche in his day, nor Nicolás Maduro more recently, dared to apply measures of similar force.

Glas' lawyers have not sat idly by. This Monday they presented a habeas corpus arguing that the assault on the embassy had been illegal and that their client was a diplomatic asylum seeker. Mexico's Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Alicia Bárcena, has insisted that Ecuador can still back down and allow the former vice president to leave the country. It seems very unlikely that that will happen. The Noboa Government has argued these days that the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, went too far by giving diplomatic cover to Glas, who according to the Ecuadorian justice system is a common criminal and not a politically persecuted person. In any case, the matter has caused a great international commotion. Virtually all countries in the region, plus the United States and Europe, have roundly condemned Ecuador's way of proceeding. Correismo, the movement to which Glas belongs, has already reported that it will stop approving the laws that Noboa promulgated in Congress, which will make his governability difficult. However, the president, internally, has a lot of credit, since the offensive against organized crime that he launched when he came to power has given him a popularity of more than 80%.

