Jorge Glas declines to be the Correísmo presidential candidate in the August elections

Former Vice President Jorge Glas declined this Saturday the candidacy for the Presidency of Ecuador shortly after being announced by the Revolución Ciudadana movement, led by former President Rafael Correa, as its option for the extraordinary presidential elections on August 20.

Glas, what He has two firm convictions for corruption, he was able to be nominated as a candidate after a judge granted him a precautionary measure on Friday.

The precautionary measure was issued by Judge John Rodríguez Mendiola, of the Multicompetent Judicial Unit of Yaguachi, a canton (municipality) belonging to the coastal province of Guayas, where Glas is from.

However, Glas commented that he cannot put the registration at risk and after declining his candidacy, He proposed Luisa González as a candidate for the Presidency in formula with Andrés Arauz.

