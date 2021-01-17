Sad news shook Argentine tennis this Sunday. Jorge “Chino” Gerosi, experienced coach who worked with prominent Argentine players, such as Javier Frana, Florence Labat, Diego Cañas and Gastón Gaudio, to name a few, and he was a great talent trainer, he passed away at the age of 63. As reported by the radio station Chile DNA, suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest.

Gerosi was in the trans-Andean country training Benjamin Torres, a Chilean junior with a great future. He broke down in the lobby of the hotel where he was staying in Santiago and died while being taken by ambulance to a clinic in the city.

Born in Buenos Aires on November 13, 1957, his first contact with tennis was at the club Gymnastics and Fencing of Buenos Aires, where he started playing from a very young age. Although his brand in the world of the racket he left her as a coach, because he knew how to take advantage of his knowledge to develop and polish the talent of others and he became an eminence in the training of players.

At different stages of their careers, Javier Frana and Christian miniussi, bronze winners in doubles at the 1992 Barcelona Olympic Games; Florencia Labat, who came to occupy 30th in the WTA ranking; Martin Jaite, former number ten in the world; Ines Gorrochategui; Mariano Puerta, finalist at Roland Garros in 2005; Carlos Berlocq, Guillermo Cañas, former world number eight, and Gastón Gaudio, French Grand Slam champion in 2004, for example. And also some figures from other South American countries, such as Chile Nicolas Massú, former top 10 and current coach of Austrian Dominic Thiem.

Gerosi began his work as a coach at GEBA, where he became director of the tennis school in 1982, as the journalist Eduardo Puppo recalled this Sunday. Years later, in 1986, he became one of the three founders of the Tennis Training Ground (CET). His great work caught the attention of Argentine Tennis Association (AAT), who named him captain of the South American youth teams in 1987. Under his tutelage, in 1989, Labat won the Orange Bowl and Frana, his first satellite tournament.

He was also General Technician of the Argentine team in the Pan American Games in Mar del Plata 1995, in which tennis gave our country eight medals, six golds and two silvers.

As he once commented, his most important work was the one he did with the players in the early years of professionalism, to help them take the first steps to get into the elite.

“My best years were those in which I helped several boys to get into the top 100, like Cañas, Gaudio, Puerta,” he said.

Gerosi, in a gray T-shirt, with young Chilean Benjamin Torres, in training at the end of December. Instagram photo @ benja.tennis

“One of my greatest joys in tennis was the Wimbledon final that Frana played in doubles,” he said, recalling the definition that Rafael played in 1991, in partnership with Mexican Leonardo Lavalle, and that he lost to Swede Anders Järryd and the Australian John Fitzgerald.

In the last days of December, in an interview with ADN radio, he recalled his 35-year career as a coach -25 on the professional circuit- and reflected on the recent history of Argentine tennis.

“Argentina is the country that produced the most top-level tennis players at the South American level for two reasons. One, because there are good coaches, who dedicate themselves and live from tennis. And on the other hand, because the country is a sport with history. After Guillermo Vilas was marked with a way of playing tennis, an attitude to train and to play. The boys are very brave, hard-working and develop mentally faster, they have more maturity, “he analyzed.

Successful as a coach and much loved in the environment, Gerosi leaves behind a great legacy. Argentine and South American tennis will remember him forever.

Look also

