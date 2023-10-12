The former mayor of the Madrid municipality of Colmenar Viejo and current deputy of the Community of Madrid for the Popular Party Jorge García Díaz, died tonight in a traffic accident at the age of 43. The accident occurred on the M-608 within the district of Guadalix de la Sierra when he was traveling in the direction of Colmenar Viejo. The politician has crashed into another vehicle in which a family was traveling, whose members have suffered potentially serious injuries, Emergencies 112 of the Community of Madrid has reported.

“Shocked by the death of our deputy Jorge García Díaz. A good man who gave everything to represent his beloved Colmenar Viejo anywhere. A big hug on behalf of the entire PP Madrid to his family and friends,” the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has tweeted.

The opposition has also had words of regret for this tragic death. “We regret the death of the deputy in the Assembly and former mayor of Colmenar Viejo Jorge García Díaz. A hug to his loved ones and the entire Popular Party family,” has written in X (old Twitter) the head of the opposition in the Assembly, Mónica García, spokesperson for Más Madrid. “Terrible news that has left us frozen. Rest in peace. A big hug to your family, friends and party colleagues,” added Pablo Perpinyà, deputy for Más Madrid in the regional parliament.

“From the Socialist group of Colmenar Viejo we regret the death of the former mayor of Colmenar and regional deputy for the PP, Mr. Jorge García Díaz. A hug to his family and friends,” The local PSOE has also pointed out in X.

After studying vocational training, García Díaz was a councilor for Colmenar (more than 53,000 inhabitants) for 15 years and its mayor for another seven, from 2016 until the last municipal elections, in which he did not run as a PP candidate for re-election. Although he assured that he was not running by his own decision because he had always defended that he should not remain in office for more than eight years, he had been marked before the PP leadership for months for demanding by letter from the regional government a doctor for the emergency center. out-of-hospital areas of their town. The elections were won by the PP candidate, Carlos Blázquez, who currently governs in coalition with Vox. The PP took 39.33% of the votes and 12 councillors, and Vox, with 12.42% and three councillors.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don’t miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

Díaz, who participated in the regional elections as number 48 on Ayuso’s list, was one of the four mayors of the PP of Madrid in office, at least two of them linked to the Casadismo. ―José Luis Álvarez Ustarroz, from Majadahonda; and Susana Pérez Quislant, from Pozuelo de Alarcón – who did not repeat as candidates, which caused discomfort in the leadership of the national PP.

In June 2021, García Díaz sat on the bench alongside two former mayors of the same town – Miguel Ángel Santamaría (2011-2016) and José María de Federico Corral (1995-2011) – to explain why they granted licenses to promoters of housing during their mandates despite the fact that they failed to comply with urban planning regulations. In January 2022, the three They were acquitted of a continuing crime of urban prevarication by the Criminal Court number 11 of Madrid. Last April, was summoned again to testify for the alleged commission of a crime against territorial planning in relation to a license. The former mayor, who pleaded not guilty, faced a sentence of two years in prison and eight years of disqualification, the same sentence requested for his successor in office.

His last public appearance was on October 10, when he went to a rally “in solidarity with the victims of the terrorist attacks suffered and in support of the State of Israel.”

#UnitedForIsrael

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter about Madrid.