If Luis Alberto de Cuenca is the great poet of the happy childhood, it is because he neither remembers her nor miss it: he lives it. Instead of amurriating between yellowish photos, the world of color of Tintin, Dan Dare and Flash … Gordon, whose irisations are disabled to the adult eye. That others sing childhood like a lost Eden; He, Puer Aeternus, draws it with the clear line – Antorcha in the Underground – who continues to see her daily. We were all small, in effect, but only a few remember it.

Childhood is a treatise by heroes, a cavalry school where you learn to look at the world with legend’s eyes. Venturous those who still have triumphant mornings! One leaves the house with a corsair spirit, convinced that the city is a game board …

They say that in his very many, when Lauro or Crown did not yet, Luis Alberto drank from Merlin’s potion and shook some ‘gimlets’ with Philip Marlowe, whom he presented to the lady of the lake; who alternated with a blind Argentine of Cano hair who reminded him of that Aedo Jonio, just as Cegato, who in a cave in the Peloponnese had drunk with a tried wine.

I, frankly, I don’t believe it. And yet, where do those verses come from the rumor of Troy and the cadence of a ‘noir’? How to explain that, walking time, would end up rescuing spoiled nymphs, stealing the heart of Shalott and making the vampire of red hair and black soul? What, fulfilling the childhood, would work nuptials with the very Leia Organa?

In the domains of Luis Alberto I the magnificent there is no border to separate the sublime and the mundane. Wonder Woman and Orpheus sit at the same table and Beowulf thunder the sword through a film entrance. Even the gods come down from their Olympic pedestal and drag their feet on the asphalt! There were those who saw Athena Parthenos acodada in the Balmoral bar … Am I Fabulating? Maybe, but you have to read Luis Alberto: with one foot in Elsinore and another in the Salamanca neighborhood. As long as their verses exist, the triumphant mornings will never stop breaking.