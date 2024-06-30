“It’s on its way to bankruptcy, that’s great,” Javier Milei said a few weeks ago, with an undisguisable smile on his mouth. The Argentine president was referring to Editorial Perfil, the journalistic company that publishes the newspaper Profile and the magazine News, among other publications. Jorge Fontevecchia (Buenos Aires, 1955), its director, observes that the president’s attacks against the press have a certain similarity to those that journalists suffered during the dictatorship and warns that, if the military regime did not manage to bankrupt the publishing house, “neither Milei is going to achieve it now.” Fontevecchia received EL PAIS in his vast office and, with ceremonious sobriety, analyzed the first months of the Milei Government —“a nightmare,” he said— and explained why he believes it will not be the beginning of a new era for the country but rather the last. stretch of a stage of decline. He spoke out in defense of the public media that the far-right administration intends to close or privatize, and he also reflected, with optimism, on the current state of journalism at a global level, besieged by social networks and artificial intelligence.

Ask. What is your assessment of Milei’s government’s seven-month rule?

Answer. A nightmare. One has two options in life, either you believe that life is chaos, or you believe that it has some order. I need to believe that it has some order. I want to think that Milei is the end of a cycle. The economic historian [Pablo] Gerchunoff talks about two nostalgias of Argentines. One is from 1945, when Argentina was a creditor of the European powers after the Second War. And another is the nostalgia for 1910, when Argentina was the seventh economy on the planet—not per capita, but with respect to the total gross product. I have the feeling that the governments of Cristina Fernández and Alberto Fernández came to close the nostalgia of ’45, it was shown that those tools, that conception are already obsolete. And I believe that the governments of Macri first and now Milei are coming to finish turning the page on the nostalgia of the Argentina powerhouse of the early 20th century. Thinking this calms me, it makes me feel that there is a reason behind a president like Milei.

P. Why do you define it as a nightmare?

R. Because Milei is the paroxysm of polarization. [Jorge Luis] Borges said that Argentina suffers from hyperbole. It seems to me that Milei is the best representative of that; he is a clearly Argentine product. Part of the process that led to our decline has to do with polarization, with the continuous deepening of extremes. I want to believe that Milei is not the beginning of something, but the end of an era of decline.

P. What would that end of the era be like?

R. A Russian economist, Nikolai Kondratiev, measured the long cycles of the economy and found a regularity in cycles of rise and fall of around 50 years. Argentina had its last year of development in 1974. Until that year the gross product per capita was equal to that of Canada and Australia. What happened in 1975 to begin the 50 years of decline that will occur next year? I make an association with the United States’ agreement with China to move it towards a market system and away from communism. In these 50 years, China became the world’s factory, affecting industry throughout the West. At that time, the only developing country that had industries and unions was Argentina. The majority of the Argentine population were European immigrants and children of immigrants who had come in search of progress, and demanded the maintenance of the welfare state. But the country’s industries were no longer competitive. From then on, the economic responses were always two: go into debt or issue. In recent years it has become clear that we cannot sustain the welfare state of European countries.

P. What economic alternative does Argentina have today?

R. I think that another economic cycle is coming now because there are conditions that have changed. First, the salaries of Chinese workers are no longer the lowest on the planet and in China there is a middle class with expectations of consumption. Second, the pandemic has revealed global logistics problems and the trend known as nearshoring, produce close to the places where it is consumed. Third, there is a regional association process, which in our case could be an expanded Mercosur. And finally, the fact that mining in Argentina, especially lithium and copper, and energy exploitation in Vaca Muerta are going to add another export focus to the agro-industrial complex. Our exports could triple and solve the big problem of a negative trade balance and the lack of dollars. I want to believe that Milei is coming to close a cycle of decline and confrontation and that Argentina is going to begin an upward cycle by understanding that the only way out is a social pact.

P. Beyond his personal characteristics, what kind of right do you think Milei embodies?

R. We would have to separate what he says from what he does. He talks about anarcho-capitalism and that is a dystopia. Milei believes that minarchism is a stage to reach a situation of total anarcho-capitalism. It is clear that there could not be anarcho-capitalism in a single country, nor in ten, for it to work it would have to exist in all countries, it is a universalist theory. It is hardly credible that he believes that this is possible. What kind of right would he be proposing? A retrograde right. Normally, the right is conservative, what it wants is to maintain the status quo. In this case, on the contrary, he wants to go backwards. The right in Europe, for example, are nationalist, they are not free marketers. What Milei shares with these rights is an aesthetic, a way of saying… Many times aesthetics end up being a better communicator than ideas. The tone and image are understood more quickly.

Q. Although Milei does not show himself to be conservative and nationalist, is this more traditional right not part of the alliance that supports him?

R. In this sense, he could be considered a Trojan horse. There are people who disagree with him, but think that he can be a necessary evil or an adequate vehicle. The economist Carlos Melconian defined him in this way: he said that Milei is like the icebreaker Almirante Irizar, the Argentine ship that opens a path in Antarctica so that other ships can later pass through.

Q. How do you analyse the relationship that Milei has established with the media?

R. During the dictatorship, in the late 70s and early 80s, the media were closed. In the 90s, during the presidency of Carlos Menem, the media were seduced with state licenses and advantages. At the beginning of this century, Néstor Kirchner wanted to buy them, Putin-style, to have addicted media. Now how [Donald] Trump and [Jair] Bolsonaro, Milei uses the media as sparring in his cultural battle, in a fight that he develops from social networks. That is why, with the owner of X, Elon Musk, he does the same thing that Menem did with the owners of traditional media: he tries to seduce him. Menem and Kirchner directed both their attacks and their attempts at seduction at the media and its owners, while Milei’s attacks are more directed at journalists. At that point there is a similarity with the dictatorship. By using journalists to polemicize, Milei guarantees himself to be on the media agenda every day. At the same time, he adopted a handful of journalists whom he turned into the official voice.

P. Last April, the president celebrated the possibility of Editorial Perfil going bankrupt. What is your response to that? You announced that you would take legal action.

R. Not just me, along with [el periodista] Jorge Lanata and I started a lawsuit for libel, for the neologism “ensobrados” that Milei uses to attack us. The company started another lawsuit, with the economic criminal figure that means dismantling a company. At the time I responded that, if the dictatorship could not break us, closing our main publication and putting me at the disposal of the Executive Power; if Menem could not, by bringing us to trial 30 times; if Kirchnerism could not do it in 12 years, during which we were the only media company that did not receive a peso of official advertising; neither will Milei be able to do it now.

Q. What is your position on the government’s intention to close or privatise public media?

R. I believe that public media should exist, they are necessary. Argentina has the eighth largest territory on the planet, three million square kilometers, and the possibilities of doing journalism are not the same in all places. Smaller media outlets need a national news agency to build an information base. Public television can reach the entire country, to many places that are not profitable for the private sector. I do believe that the public media should not be official, they have to be from the State and not from the Government. Just because there has been partisan use of public media does not mean that they should be closed. This is something quite common on the president’s part: the idea that, if you have a problem, you amputate instead of correct it.

Q. How do you see the situation of journalism globally, its competition with social networks and the emergence of artificial intelligence?

R. Throughout history, human needs have been met by different professions, depending on the tools of each era. I believe that, as I said, always [Friedrich] Nietzsche, an explanation is going to be needed. No matter the degree of advancement of humanity, there will always be a need for a group of people to explain what is happening, what that means, and what can happen next. At different times this task was carried out by witches and poets and for some centuries we journalists have done it. I think we will continue to be necessary. An encouraging element is that artificial intelligence (AI) requires what they call prompterspeople who ask the right question for AI to answer. In fact, there are already degrees in prompters, that is, how to build the best way to ask and re-question, in a concise way that goes to the heart of the issue, so that the AI ​​gives a correct answer. Supposedly those who know how to ask best are journalists, so perhaps there we have the possibility of, in alliance with AI, taking a quantum leap for our profession.