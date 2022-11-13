Guasave.- With an iunstoppable producer of Jorge Flores in the bottom of the ninth inning, Algodoneros de Guasave beat Venados de Mazatlan 3-2 in order to secure the series in the 2022-2023 season of the Mexican Pacific Arch League.

With these results, the Blue and Whites and the Buenos Aires share the second position of the general standing with a record of 16-12 in wins and losses.

PITCHERS

Matt Pobereyko he started for Algodoneros and worked for five innings, with two runs, he gave up six bases and struck out seven; he was followed by Manuel Castro, Carlos Morales and Brandon Koch pitched the ninth to take the triumph.

For the porteños he opened Alexander Soto and remained in the center of the diamond five complete innings, gave away two bases and prescribed five chocolates. He was helped by Jesús Ríos, Isidro Márquez, Marco Rivas and the defeated Raúl de los Reyes.

THE RACES

Venados in the first inning made a run on the spikes of Randy Romero, who came to the plate after a bad throw by Heberto Félix to second base.

The porteños added one more in the fourth round when Alejandro Robles walked with the bases loaded, allowing Félix Pérez to reach the plate.

cotton trees in the bottom of the fourth tied the actions at two runswhen Arturo Rodríguez with a single sent Jesús Castillo to the register and later Heberto Félix, with his 300th hit on the circuit, sent Rodríguez home with the equalizing streak.

THE CLOSURE

The third of the series will start at 5:00 p.m. this day, where Algodoneros, with Jesús Broca on the hill, will look for the cleanup, while the reds will send Juan Pablo Téllez.