The thermal sensation in Buenos Aires was around forty degrees and did not want to leave home, but I had to fulfill a procedure and I was waiting for a stranger to stamp his signature. The man in question turned out to be a consistent reader and … Affectionate: When we finished with the happy papers, he wanted to take a picture with me, and asked his son to portray us side by side, and never stopped talking to me during all that time of the bravery that I had shown in front of different governments.

We entered together and in a good mood in a steel elevator: their son and a woman were going with us. It was a very narrow elevator, we barely entered the four standing, and the suffocating heat inside was only bearable because we would go down just seven floors in thirty seconds. The conversation about courage and journalism continued in that narrow cubicle, although the heat invited silence. And suddenly the elevator stopped dry and the automatic door did not open.

We laughed at the incident, but the woman immediately pressed the opening button and saw with surprise that the door remained closed; Then we tried to upload one or two floors, and we discover with concern that the entire board did not respond. Although I am not claustrophobic I began to feel that I was missing the air: the only thing that entered was the agonizing breath of a calcining city, which had heated to steel.

I realized that I could misery from one moment to another, but that I did strength not to disappoint it

I tried to maintain the composure, although it began to feel psychosomatic suffocation. The walls were so thick that our screams would not be heard, it was the time of the nap and the building seemed empty, there was no one in goal, the alarm did not sound and the mobiles had no signal in that silver and motionless sarcophagus.

I imagined in those seconds that would take us to rescue us, which perhaps even firefighters would come, and that we should endure drowning, heat and uncertainty for a few hours, buried alive, and without space even to sit. I am very good to imagine catastrophes. The funny thing is that my reader was completely quiet, made smart jokes, and intended to continue talking about courage against political power while they came to get us out of that hurry.

I realized that I could miserate myself from one moment to another, and demonstrate my fragility and cowardice, but that I did strength not to disappoint it. The respect of a faithful reader, even in the dissent, is like the look of the woman you love or the vigilant eyes of your little son: sometimes you are able to not disappoint him, so as not to lose dignity, to keep intact the admiration of who cares most. There was a time when I was reckless – when I was reporting events and research – but now I am only a cursed old man, and I do not consider myself a brave but a stubborn and a vulnerable one: I look less like Clint than Woody Allen.

But the faithful reader sustains us and builds us, and conditions us. I didn’t be ashamed of mine, but I was about to do it. Luckily the reader got tired of the confinement, turned the body a bit and opened the steel door of a simple pull, something that none of the other three had occurred to us. We went out to the hall as squirrels long in a trap, and still the majestic reader had time to remember a column that I had written against Peronism. I said goodbye to everyone with the highest courtesy and went out to relieved streets, as if I had saved the skin for a hair.