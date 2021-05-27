After Juan Grabois was deported from Colombia for wanting to enter the framework of an international mission, in the face of the climate of maximum tension that exists in that country, the former Foreign Minister of Argentina Jorge Faurie criticized the social leader.

“One of the characteristics that someone who in some way wants to carry out a weighted work in the defense of Human Rights must have is that has to go all over the place”, The former Mauricio Macri official began in dialogue with TN.

And he noted: “This man goes to Bolivia, to Colombia, but not to Venezuela or Nicaragua”.

However, he pointed out that “this is not the important thing,” but that “we Argentines are aware that Venezuela is violating human rights and that we cannot look to the side, we have to be committed “.

Precisely, he repudiated the decision of the Government led by Alberto Fernández, which withdrew Argentina’s lawsuit in The Hague for crimes against humanity against the Nicolás Maduro regime: “Argentina got on the wrong side with respect to the defense of Human Rights ”, he remarked.

“They (Venezuelans) welcomed us in that tough moment of the military dictatorship and this is the time to respond to them. The decision made is very bad and it affects us all, as well as the opinion that the world may have of Argentina ”, he added.

On the other hand, he referred to the attempts of the Lima Group, which left Argentina, for Maduro to finish his mandate: “Within the Lima Group we try to bring together countries of our region, which have had problems similar to those we are experiencing today. Venezuela, to try to make the Venezuelan authorities understand the convenience of going to a democratic process, transparent“.

“It has been tried in various ways but there is no interest in Maduro in this dialogue, but in retain power”He warned.

Finally, he closed: “There are actors within international politics who have strategic interests and they move their pieces based on specific issues. We are among the countries in the region that we feel deeply affected. “

DB