Begoña Elorzathe mother of Ertzaina Jorge Díez, killed by ETA 25 years ago when Fernando Buesa also murdered, Fernando Buesa, has thrown the representatives of Bildu of the tribute that has given both victims in Vitoria this Saturday.

In images captured by graphic reporters, Elorza has been seen, with sunglasses, go to the Bildu spokesman in the Basque Parliament, OTXANDIAN PELLOand the spokeswoman of the Abertzale Party at the City of Vitoria, Rocío Vitero.

Both politicians have abandoned the place of tribute and have not deposited the flowers that the rest of the guests have deposited. Begoña Elorza He did not want to make statements later.

The event has been attended by representatives of the Basque socialists, headed by their secretary general, Eneko Anduezaas well as the president of the PNV, Andoni Ortuzar, several counselors of the Basque Government of Coalition, the president of the Basque Parliament, Bakartxo Tejeria, the general deputy of Álava, Ramiro González, and the mayor of Vitoria, Maider Etxebarria.

All Basque political parties have sent institutional representatives, except Vox. Consuelo Ordóñez, the donostiarra councilor’s sister of the PP killed by ETA, has also been present, Gregorio Ordonez.

Buesa and Díez were killed February 22, 2000 As a result of the explosion of a car bomb activated as Nieves Casa Cano corner with Aguirre Miramón.

The attack occurred near the house of which it was Vicelehendakari of the Basque Government, General deputy of Álava and spokesman of the PSE-EE in the Basque Parliament, among other positions. He escorted Jorge Díez Elorza, a native of Vitoria, who belonged to the thirteenth promotion of Ertzaintza.