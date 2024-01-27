The days have passed and I have already come to the idea, in addition to the fact that he will not call or write to me again, that Jorge de Pallejá has not left me one of his kaffir buffalo antlers to hang at home (which probably has prevented us from having to go live somewhere else, the trophy and I). The buffalo that had his eye on him is the one that Jorge shot on one of his safaris in the past, when he had not yet given up hunting, and that charged at him with all the strength and bad spirit that these animals have, in especially when they are old and lonely and grumpy (three things that go together, as I can personally attest after a bad experience by the Sand River of the Masai Mara). The last time we saw each other at his house, under the horns and the piece of frontal skull in which you could see the hole from the bullet that hit him while the bug was coming at him, we drank a few glasses of the Port that I brought and Jorge then drank a glass of milk (a combination almost as lethal as the buffalo's charge). On that occasion, we talked as we used to about animals, books and the thousand interesting things that kept Jorge de Pallejá's head so awake despite being 99 years old and his inherent ailments. It is difficult to express how much he is missed by all of us who knew him. In the void that he has left us there is room for Africa and India, with all their lions and tigers.

More information

In its wonderful winter number (José Luis Copete, Costeau's visit to l'Estartit and the owls appear), The Bruel (by the barred wren), The magazine of the Association of Friends of the Aiguamolls de l'Empordà Natural Park (APNAE), has dedicated a large space to Pallejá, benefactor of the park and patron of the Llúdriga Project, which repopulated the wetlands with otters. The publication recovers the precious interview that another friend, the ornithologist and naturalist Jordi Sargatal, did with him in Moratell, Jorge's farm in Madremanya (Gavarres). In that interview, the hunter turned conservationist explains the sad story of the dying elephant (she had been shot by another member of the safari) who hugged him with her trunk and next to which a devastated Jorge stayed until the end accompanying her, like an impossible Dumbo aquiline and with saharana. Sargatal writes in a in memoriam that on the day of Pallejá's death he saw an otter in the Aiguamolls at noon, which is very rare, and he couldn't help thinking that Jorge was saying goodbye to him that way. The measure of your worth is what the people who love you say about you.

An African buffalo. Glòria Pallarès

Anyway, I may have run out of buffalo, but I have lots of things—as if I needed them—to remember Jorge: the elephant hunting bullet that he gave me and that I treasure as if it had been given to me by Allan Quatermain himself, the fragment of a super 8 film that he filmed himself and edited separately for me of a snake swimming in the Orinoco (from the time he traveled to the Llanos with Félix Rodríguez de la Fuente) and, one of my most prized possessions, an original script , dedicated by the author, William Goldman, of The Ghost and the Darkness, the film with Val Kilmer and Michael Douglas about Colonel Patterson and the man-eating lions of the Tsavo (here called The demons of the night). When giving it to me, Jorge added his own dedication to that of the author: so I have two lions, like those of Tsavo.

I also have a task left for me, because Jorge was good: to write about a book that he gave me with that condition. That book (in two volumes) is nothing less than African Game Trails, Theodore Roosevelt's account of his legendary safari of 1909 and 1910. This is a very careful and restricted edition of 200 numbered copies (mine is 155) of that great venatory classic made by La Trébere with translation by Rafael and Luis Bernar Solano and wonderful drawings of the former (in addition to priceless historical photos), also enriched with biographical data by Ignacio Ruiz-Gallardón García de la Rasilla (I include them all, as Pallejá would have wanted). In the dedication, Jorge wrote to me: “For Jacinto, so that he can come up with something funny that is published with his sense of humor.” It is a challenge to write something fun about Roosevelt's safari and even more so with Jorge's last safari in mind, his safari to that unknown region whose border no traveler crosses again, as the Danish prince would say, and which is not exactly Opar, nor the mines of King Solomon.

Shortly after leaving the presidency of the United States, Theodore Roosevelt participated in a trip to Africa to fund the planned Museum of Natural History. Kermit Roosevelt (United States Library of Congress)

I read the book with the feeling of having Jorge looking over my shoulder, with his mischievous smile and his biting comments. Together we have accompanied the former American president on his hunting adventures with pike hats (sponsored by the Smithsonian and organized by Selous!), which begin, precisely, with a phrase from Henry IV from Shakespeare: “I speak of Africa and its golden pleasures.” And he says things as unexpectedly beautiful as “there are no words that can explain the hidden spirit of the wild or reveal its mystery, its melancholy and its charm.” He expresses his fascination for “the solitary and silent places, the tropical moons, the brilliance of the new stars” and the moments when the traveler appreciates “the great beauty of the sunrises and sunsets in the arid immensities of this land, places unaltered by the hand of man, only subject to the changes produced by the slow passage of eternity.”

I was surprised, apart from the fact that he brought a library of classics on his safari (something you can afford when you are accompanied by 200 porters, in addition to the riflemen, tent-boyscaballerizos and roundworms), the modern concept of preserving the natural life of the Rough Rider Roosevelt, who makes some statements that seem to come from Jorge's mouth. And it has those details that you would love, such as debating whether the fur of the puma is better camouflage than that of the leopard or comparing the value of the Maasai and the Comanche (in favor of the latter), or pointing out that the name “White hunter” comes from that Lord Delamere hired two professional hunters, one of whom was Somali and the other white and to avoid confusion he called them “black hunter” and “white hunter”, that's stupid. It is true that so much hunting and some unpresentable considerations about black people take the book back, but I really liked the stories about snakes (like the one about how the best remedy against momentary blindness caused by the venom of a spitting cobra is to wash milky eyes), not to mention Livingstone's wheatears. Roosevelt's death, on January 6, 1919, was communicated by his son Archie to his brothers with a telegram that read: “The old lion is dead.” Pallejà, author of Simba.

Jorge de Pallejá laughs during a conversation about one of his books. Cristobal Castro

So well, there's the agreed-upon book comment, Jorge. I hope you find it a good farewell, now, a duty accomplished. Although nothing I can write will come close to what your granddaughter Camila said at your funeral (it's a shame you missed it: we were waiting for you to show up, like a grown-up Tom Sawyer; the priest was black, Congolese, which It seemed like a nod to your love for Africa). She explained to your 11-year-old granddaughter how she liked the walks you took to catch tadpoles and the stories you told her, and she said that she misses you like she misses you. PelletNo less, the farm's little donkey, who also died, and who hopes that you and him are in a good place, along with Grandma Vanesa and Aunt Rocío. And you can't add more or better, and we all wish you the same, dear Jorge. Good safari.

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya in Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. Subscribe

Babelia The literary news analyzed by the best critics in our weekly newsletter RECEIVE IT

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_