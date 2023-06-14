The Mexican musician Jorge D’Alessio, son of the singer Lupita D’Alessio, was again robbery victimsince the lovers of foreign things took a large part of the sound of his group Matute, he also explodes against authorities: “They are all in collusion.”

Jorge D’Alessio, who is part of Matute, brother of also singer Ernesto D’Alessio, was for the third time crime victim and on his social networks he makes it public, angry, and explains that it was robbed in broad daylight.

The truck that was now stolen was carrying the pop band’s technical equipment was robbed in Guanajuato and on Twitter, Jorge D’Alessio exploded with anger:

Jorge regrets that his equipment has been stolen once again, in Guanajuato, a state that he describes as “lawless”: “Without authorities, without security and without a mother. They have the country made shit! Fuck your fucking mother everyone those responsible for the security of this country! There is no way to live here anymore.”

The assault happened this Tuesday June 13 around nine in the morning, says Jorge, who also says that fortunately the move is going well and there were no people physically affected.

This same afternoon, Jorge apologized on Twitter for the foul language he used, as many people made him see that he should not express himself that way, they also ask him to remain calm:

“An apology for my vocabulary in my previous tweet, it’s just despair, this is the third time that our equipment has been stolen, if they knew how difficult it is to get them back and what it costs, no Mexican should go through this, regardless of profession.”

Jorge believes that the authorities they would be in collusion with the criminals of whom Matute was a victim, again.

“All the teams came passing Salamanca, it was already night, they put them away, this morning they leave for Mexico and in broad daylight, on the highway, a car arrived armed; For me they are all in collusion, because there is so much impunity, or they are very idiots, stupid or they are in business, there is no other way, They don’t catch anyone.”

