Faisal Al Naqbi (Kalba)

Jorge Dasilva, the coach of Al Ittihad Kalba, confirmed that his team’s preparations for the Al Ain meeting have gone well, and said: We benefited from the recent suspension period, and we played a number of friendly matches, and we are seeking to win the largest number of points and rise in the standings table.

He added: We have to start from now and during the coming period preparing for the next season, as we have three important matches left, and after that we start thinking about the future. On his goals from the Al Ain meeting, he said: We aspire to achieve a positive result, as the team is in good condition and I hope that we will translate it during the match, and that we will not be affected by the long hiatus.

And about absences, he said: There are no absences except for Anderson. Everyone knows that he underwent surgery and will miss the remaining matches for the team.