Science and fiction go hand in hand in the work of Jorge Comensal (Mexico City, 35 years old), a young Mexican author who has become one of the country’s literary revelations. His first novel mutations (Antelope), was a huge success. In it, Comensal portrays with black humor the drama of a man who has been diagnosed with tongue cancer and loses that basic organ for human communication. Salvation to his anguish is given, what an irony, by a talkative and blasphemous parrot. “No matter how tender, soft and humorous they are born, oncologists always end up dominated by melancholy. No other specialist, not even the forensic doctor, has such a familiar relationship with misfortune”, writes the author. If in this narration Medicine had an important space, in This emptiness that boils (Alfaguara) that place is occupied by Physics, but also by a topic that worries the author: global warming and its consequences on species. The novel, which is being presented at the Guadalajara International Book Fair, begins with a fire in Mexico City’s Bosque de Chapultepec, which devastates the zoo and kills almost all the animals, including those in the conservation process. A terrible drama that occurs in 2030 and shakes Mexican society. “No atomic bomb fell here. Life simply oxidized with the rush of thirst. Only that”, warns Comensal in the novel. And despite the fictional Chinese scientists managing to clone a Mexican panda, the feeling of loss unleashes a strong wave of outrage. That is precisely what Comensal hopes his work will generate, sufficient empathy for the disaster we are experiencing and which, this voracious reader of scientific topics assures, will worsen in the near future.

Ask. Why this passion for scientific issues?

Response. Because the scientific vision of the world has discovered a way to narrate nature, human life, catastrophes and happiness. Science, in some way, can constitute a new basis, as Greco-Latin or Biblical mythology were in other times, to understand each other and inhabit a common world.

Q. You studied Hispanic Language and Literature, are there also science studies or are you self-taught?

R. All this is quite self-taught, although I managed to involve science in my studies, because I was engaged in neurolinguistics. I became interested in neurological research and that’s what I worked on. Living with patients who had suffered brain injuries and therefore had often lost the ability to articulate language, that forced silence, was one of the seeds of The mutations.

Q. To Karina, the main character of This emptiness that boils, his new novel, is interested in quantum gravity. What branches of science interest you?

R. I follow the popularization of Physics and I am attentive to the advances and discoveries that intrigue me and worry me a lot. For example, the fact that they have calculated that the universe is expanding faster and faster, that it is not slowing down, but accelerating, as if matter were fleeing from one another with their own will. Galaxies spin much faster than would be expected from their visible matter. And it’s hard to conceive of the universe having a start date, for us to think: well, it started 13.8 billion years ago. What does that mean? So, yes, my interest in these topics is very personal and through Karina I can speculate literaryally about what I think can happen, although there is no certainty.

Q. And what can happen to us?

R. What is already happening in reality. I do not predict any strangeness beyond the cloning of panda bears or the use of automatic robots to guard cemeteries. But apart from that, the climatic and environmental disorders that I portray in the novel, which are part of the plot, are already happening.

Q. Global warming is a theme also present in his work and as a consequence of it in his novel, which takes place in 2030, the bees have disappeared. It’s scary. Do you think a reader can take a greater commitment when literature touches on these issues?

R. I would like, for example, the empathy of a character like Daenerys, this young woman who, faced with the death of the animals in the zoo, becomes a belligerent activist in favor of animal rights, in favor of caring for the environment, who that empathy with anguish and worry, and the passion that she feels, can also generate those kinds of feelings in whoever reads, without my expecting that my novel will serve as an argument to persuade readers beyond showing them the world that I am interested in exploring, because all the biodiversity amazes me and I am concerned about its disappearance, its mistreatment.

Q. Do you think that despite all this movement against climate change, the future could be worse than what we are experiencing now?

R. Yes. I believe with certainty that it will be for a long, long time. It will be increasingly difficult to adapt. And where I would like us to be able to contain that disaster a little more is in ecocide, in the mass extinction of species. Right now I have begun to write and work on a species in whose salvation there is enough hope.

Q. What species?

R. It’s the California condor.

R. his novel mutations revolves around a man who is diagnosed with tongue cancer. Why did she decide to write a novel on this subject?

Q. Because of a personal fear, because of personal experiences, and that I think cancer reflects as one of the symbolic diseases of our time.

R. When a person is diagnosed with cancer it can be the worst news of their life. And although his character is stupefied at first, he later takes it with humor. Why mix something as tragic as cancer with humor?

R. I believe that in situations as dramatic and catastrophic as a terminal illness, things happen in that process that can make us laugh, that can lead to joy, self-confidence, and value even that phase of existence.

Q. How have you taken the success you’ve had mutations?

R. It has been a sales phenomenon and that has given me great pleasure, because it has been translated into other languages. It has been a surprise, because I thought that it could be a very local novel, in the sense that it portrays with a certain sarcasm the social relations of people in Mexico City and, nevertheless, it has been able to be translated to very distant cultures, such as Chinese or Arabic.

Q. Are you working on any new projects now?

R. Regarding the condor, writing a long chronicle that in a long time will surely become a book, because there is a lot to tell about what it has been like to live releasing condors in the mountains in the last 20 years.

Q. Maybe it’s time to think about cloning them, like the pandas in his novel.

R. I think it won’t be necessary for now. There was a time when only 22 condors were left alive on earth and now there are around 500 and they continue to reproduce well. So in captivity the population is very healthy. The challenge is to free them, is to return them to an environment that brought them to the brink of extinction. And we have not resolved that.

