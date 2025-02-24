There is no literary genre that Jorge Carrión Do not know or subject that you have not dealt with. Few things are alien to him. Trace and reflect. Cartography to the smallest spaces of everyday life: television series, passages, bookstores, libraries. Squeeze … The facts, until the whole juice of meaning that may find in them can start. Sometimes, even, he anticipates them.

After publishing the essays ‘Against Amazon’ and ‘The Book of the Passages’, Jorge Carrión presents an expanded edition of his well -known volume ‘Libraries’, finalist of the 2013 Essay Anagram Award and one of the most important cultural cartographies that now arrives Again at the hands of readers published by Galaxia Gutenberg, with epilogue of the author and prologue of Roger Chartier.

—How much has the world changed between one edition and another of his book?

–In 2013, when the first edition of ‘Libraries’ is published, there are still no two trends that will be born just after. One is that of books on books. Although we all follow the mastery of Alberto Magel and Roger Chartier, so it makes me so illusion that the prologue does, that explodes later. And in regards to the bookstores that apocalypse did not happen that told us it was going to happen.

“In what sense, exactly?”

– After reviewing which bookstores they were still open, I not only discovered that most continue to work, less Lagun de San Sebastián, but, in many cases, such as Down Books in England or Nollegiu, in Catalonia, I had to add that there are more branches. The pandemia reinforced the link with the bookstores and promoted them to the future.

“Are the less exposed bookstores to cancellation?”

—In the book I dedicate a chapter to bookstores as a space for refuge and political vindication. They were very important during Franco and Argentine dictatorships, Uruguayan, Chilean, etc. And I believe that they are now spaces of freedom and also academics. That is, there are readings that do not find their place at the university, because of the politically correct or because they are not within the trends of what is analyzed in the university. If you could learn sociology or Marxist theory there, now you learn it in dream traffickers. That type of bookstore is classic since the 70s, but they have been reinforced in the 21st century.

“Are you an urban historian?”

– It is not casual that after ‘libraries’, my next book of ambitious non -fiction was ‘Barcelona, ​​the book of the passages’, in which I travel all the passages of Barcelona and in many of them there is a link with publishers and with a bookstores with a bookstores . Like all my books, it is eminently urban. I speak a lot about Barcelona, ​​Paris, Mexico City, from Buenos Aires, from New York. In addition, bookstores were always organized by guilds and by streets and cores. Among them are not competition, they are allied.

“Would you buy your knowledge to make a serious policy of promoting reading and bookstores?”

“If someone asked me for advice, I do.” But I don’t like politics. Yes, I have a slightly more pedagogical and communicative dimension, because for me this book is not dissemination, it is literary essay. I have made a series that are called ‘Book Lovers’, in Caixa+. In the case of Madrid, I just wanted to talk about what you comment. In Madrid are Moyano, but also the newest bookstores. A good municipal government must try to boost that coexistence.

—Your work of fiction and essay they have something in common: the expedition, the trip, the tour. Because?

“I started as a travel writer.” That led me to two ways. One, through fiction, which is gathered everything in ‘Las Footprs’, which is the trip taken to the exploration of the contemporary world, that is, the change from the twentieth century to the 21st century in its digital facet. And the path of ‘bookstores’, ‘Against Amazon’ and ‘Barcelona, ​​book of the passages’, which means exploring the analog, the physical. And for me that is today’s world: 50% virtual, technological or digital. and 50% bodies, cities, physical spaces. My book ‘Membrane’ is the synthesis of the two paths.

“The book is in your life from very soon.” His father worked for a circle of readers, right?

—My father worked in Telefónica and as an extra employment in the circle of readers. With ‘bookstores’ I have realized that both are in my life. There are the books and the cables are. My father worked by fixing phones. I have a very worker and popular link with books through the Circle of Readers, and also with communications and internet through my father’s trade. When we travel through Tarragona, in southern Catalonia, he teaches me the phone posts that he with 20 years planted with his gang.

He received the Zenda to innovation award. What does that mean?

“In culture, innovation has a lot to do with her eyes.” What singles a writer or a cultural critic is where he directs his gaze. When nobody looked at the bookstores, I looked at them. At a time when it was not considered that you could criticize television series, I did it. I imagine that this award has to do with that, with the fact that I have always focused on plots of culture that others were not attending. It has happened to artificial intelligence again.

-In that way? Explain to me better.

–In 2019, I write ‘membrane’ without knowing that it had already undergone generative networks. Before the chat gpt boom co-written ‘the electromagnetic fields’ with GPT-2 and GPT-3. That is, I advanced to something that is in the spirit of time. Not that I am a visionary, I simply detect fascinating issues before other people.

“Is this, now yes, in the twilight phase?”

“Paris’s Olympic Games were very eloquent.” On the one hand, there was incredible work to use the Olympic Games to expand and modernize their subway network and give access to the periphery in an organic way with the center, with incredible stations and murals. But while doing that project, he designed decadent ceremonies. Europe is always between those two poles, somehow mortgaged by the weight of tradition. But, at the same time, Paris or Barcelona bookstores are the best in the world. There are incredible Italian, Spanish, German, Nordic series, but we are clearly being left in artificial intelligence. I intuit that this will be a factor that will not only mark the economy and industry, it will also mark culture, cultural industries.

—The Spanish is losing intellectual and cultural relevance, why?

—The Spanish has the big problem that we are many countries, we do not agree and the centers that should bring together and promote, such as the Royal Academy or Cervantes depend on Spain, and Spain is finally a former colonial power and has a relationship Problem with Latin America countries, so it is very complex. From the Nobel Prize to Vargas Llosa, other writers could have won it. It has not also happened because of a matter of the Swedish academy, which remains excessively Francophilic and Anglophile. I do not think it is a symptom that something is wrong with quality level, but it is clear that Spanish culture would be better if there was a joint coordinated plan between all countries that speak it and constitute their culture.