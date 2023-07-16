Sunday, July 16, 2023
Jorge Carrascal, the '10' of Colombia, has his future packed

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 16, 2023
in Sports
0
Jorge Carrascal, the ’10’ of Colombia, has his future packed

Close


Close

Jorge Carrascal

Jorge Carrascal.

Jorge Carrascal.

The player does not know where to go.

All roads lead to Jorge Carrascal, the midfielder of the Colombian National Team, not continuing his career at CSKA Moscow.

The player wants prominence and would be looking to leave the team and in the last week the rumors brought him closer to the Athletico Paranaense of Brazil, but there is more.
for more money

They assure that Carrascal aroused the interest of a league that recently had another ’10’James Rodriguez.

It treats of the Greek soccer, to which the cartagenero could arrive to play with PAOK Thessaloniki FC.

“Greek PAOK opened talks with CSKA Moscow to sign Jorge Carrascal on a permanent deal. Ongoing talks for €4.5m plus 50% sale clause to CSKA – three-year deal offered to Carrascal,” mentioned Fabrizio Romano .

Jorge Carrascal celebrates with Colombia.

Jorge Carrascal wants to reach a club where he can consolidate and be important to be back in the coach’s plans Nestor Lawrence, who linked him to his process in Colombia Selection.

The soccer player is excited about playing in the South American Qualifiers and the possibility of staying in Europe would be given to him by the league that recently had James with Olympiacos.
