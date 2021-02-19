The output of Ignacio Fernandez He had left an unknown, beyond the uncertainty of knowing how Marcelo Gallardo will replace him. Nacho had vacated T-shirt 10, which he used locally. He had received it (in the Copa Libertadores he was registered with the 26) after Juanfer Quintero’s departure for Chinese football. And now, the symbolic number will be for another Colombian: Jorge Carrascal. In this way, he will become the sixth player in the Doll cycle to wear that jacket. Before, in addition to Nacho and Juanfer they used it Manuel Lanzini, Tomás Martínez and Gonzalo Martínez.

Gallardo gave Carrascal the “10” and with it he renewed his confidence. It is that the 22-year-old man born in Cartagena had been left in the storm after his childish expulsion against Palmeiras for hitting a disqualifying kick to a rival and leaving the team with one less player when they lost 2-0 on Independiente’s court (from that Colombian foul came the stopped ball that ended with the Brazilian team’s third goal).

Nevertheless, for the Doll he is a player who can be key in the team’s scaffolding. Because of the talent he sees in him and because little by little he is taking him to adapt to the rhythm of Argentine football. In fact, by the end of last year he had won the title.

So much is the trust placed in Carrascal that a few months ago River rejected a millionaire offer from Russian football for him and very recently another from the United Arab Emirates. And this Friday afternoon he went through the first floor of the Monumental offices to sign the extension of his contract that will join him to the Núñez club until December 31, 2024.

Through that same place a while before he passed Nicolas De La Cruz, who also stamped his signature to renew the contract until December 31, 2022. In this way, River disabled a problem since the Uruguayan could stay free in the middle of this year. The player’s representative, the Uruguayan Francisco “Paco” Casal, proudly confirmed the news on his Twitter account (and posted the tweet) before River made it public.

In addition to the two of them, the presidential office also passed Jonatan Maidana, Agustín Fontana, Alex Vigo and José Paradela, who before being presented formalized the link that will unite them to River.

Meanwhile, River provided the complete numbering that his team will use for the Professional League Cup and, among the new ones that already have their numbers. The main revelation -as already said- is that Carrascal will have the iconic 10, who knew how to dress figures such as Ángel Labruna, Norberto Alonso, Ariel Ortega, Pablo Aimar, Andrés D’Alessandro and Gallardo himself.

In addition to the “10”, among the most outstanding issues are the numbers of the brand new additions to the Band: Jonatan Maidana, the leader who returns to the club of his loves, will use 4 (He did not ask for one in particular, he wants to give up and enjoy his stage) that Elías López used to carry. David Martínez goes with the 6 (the last to have it had been Luciano Lollo, today in Banfield) and Agustín Palavecino will take the 8 left vacant by Carrascal. For its part, Alex Vigo will wear the 16, number that Jorge Moreira kept until recently (now he will use 38).

Another that came to Núñez in this market is José Paradela, who was assigned the 26 (number that he used in gymnastics and the one that Nacho Fernández used for a long time, to whom he is compared for the similar styles of play). What’s more, Agustín Fontana inherits the 27 del Oso Pratto (he went to football in the Netherlands).

Meanwhile, Leo Ponzio continues with his characteristic 23, Enzo with 24 and Pinola with the madman, 22. The kids? The 15 is for Federico Girotti, 18 for Beltrán, 30 for Rollheiser and 31 with Simón. Thus, with the defined mantles, it only remains to see them in action to go in search of more results and titles.