With a unit list that guarantees the representation of all spaces, the Chaco Justicialist Party presented this Wednesday “the electoral front October 17 “ who will participate in the provincial inmates on March 21.

The local party will carry as sole candidate for president of the Provincial Council Governor Jorge Capitanich, together with Provincial Deputy Elida Cuesta as Vice President, and the Mayor of Charata, María Luisa Chomiak, as President of the Provincial Congress.

“Chaco’s justicialism demonstrates its capacity for dialogue and the construction of a political project that with different approaches preserves the value of unity, because in difficult moments for our country and our province it is essential to unite to meet the objectives of all and of all” Capitanich assured after the presentation of the list in the partisan headquarters of Resistencia.

The governor stressed that this list guarantees 50% representation of women, as “a legitimate claim to gender parity”, and valued the fact that in the 69 municipalities in general there are also unit lists.

“We have 72 hours to generate the cohesion mechanisms that allow us to undertake the final consensus in all parts of the province,” he said. In this way, in the next 72 hours the Electoral Board will approve this unique list to define the provincial authorities of the PJ Chaco.

The electoral schedule continues immediately with the officialization of ballots, until March 11 and the presentation of table officials, until March 12.

