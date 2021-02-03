Although the Government does not have the votes in Congress to move forward and Vice President Cristina Kirchner did not give the go-ahead either, Peronist governors insist on suspending the STEP. Far from the impact of that staging in December, where in the middle of a lunch at Quinta de Olivos the leaders asked President Alberto Fernández to move forward with the “one-time” initiative, but with the expectation that the current health situation due to the pandemic will make those who oppose them reconsider, the chaco Jorge Capitanich He passed through Casa Rosada this Wednesday and put the issue on the table again.

The former Chief of Staff visited the Minister of the Interior, Eduardo “Wado” by Pedro; after having spoken with some of his official colleagues who insist on the initiative. From Cristina’s forceful silence, there are fewer than those who had spoken publicly: in an election year, no one wants to challenge internally the leader with the highest number of votes without finding a prior consensus.

For this reason, Capitanich sought to reinstate the issue with the help of two opposition leaders: the radicals Gerardo Morales (Jujuy) Y Gustavo Valdés (Corrientes) they accompanied him on his way through De Pedro’s office. The subject, as reconstructed Clarion from national and provincial sources was on the agenda.

And Capitanich, before retiring from Casa Rosada and when officiating almost as a spokesperson for the meeting, made it clear that the Cambodian leaders promised to dialogue with JxC leaders to try to promote a uniform position, despite the fact that the main references, including the former President Mauricio Macri, were against when the ruling party proposed the suspension.

“The PASO require a consensus with the opposition. Both Governor Morales and Valdés, who are part of the opposition, are going to have a meeting with (Horacio) Rodríguez Larreta and other members of Together for Change in order to analyze it. They as governors promote the suspension of the PASO, but not everyone agrees and what we we need is a consensus regarding decision making. That is to say, if they are going to support or if they are going to promote their suspension ”, said Capitanich, revealing that he maintains certain doubts about the viability of the idea he is promoting.

“As Jesus said, ‘If we have to do something, let’s do it quickly.’ We have to make a decision to have a clear horizon in February or March at the most”He asked. This deadline that marks increases doubts and narrows the margin for an initiative to prosper in Congress.

In that sense, the governor admitted that, in case the idea of ​​the suspension does not prosper, it is necessary to take into account “the issue of the date.” “It is likely that in the face of a pandemic that is still far from extinct, it will be necessary to have better sanitary conditions and that may require a deferral of the date, so it should also be part of the public debate, “he said.

At all times, the Chaqueño relativized the versions that account for differences of opinion in the ruling party on the issue and said he saw “more division in the opposition.” “In general, in the Frente de Todos I do not see resistance. At least all of us who have spoken agree on the difficulty of implementing the PASO ”, he assured. However, as Clarín said days ago, the ruling party does not have the number of wills to approve the initiative in the Chamber of Deputies. And in the Senate, where governors could impose their supremacy through the adhesion of legislators who report directly to them, Cristina has the key.

Capitanich surprised by including Axel Kicillof (“We spoke with him in December, clearly they also want to suspend them,” he said) on the list of those who support the idea, taking into account that the president unconditionally aligns himself with the vice president’s strategy. .

“I do not like to modify the rules of the electoral system,” Capitanich completed, “but in this case it only merits an evaluation due to the pandemic and its effects. As the President stated, a coherent decision must be made, by consensus and with the participation of the opposition. This must be built and not by press operations but from a plural and broad debate ”.