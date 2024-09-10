Arlington, Texas.- The Mexican Soccer Team has a date with the Canada Selectionin it AT&T Stadium this Tuesday, September 10th.

The hosts of the World Cup 2026in addition to the USAwill face each other in this FIFA dateafter defeating New Zealand (3-0) and USA (1-2)respectively.

But, before the match, the ‘Immortal’ Jorge Camposcriticized the decision-making of the federative, in National Team and in the Mexican Soccer.

“They are running out of our soccer (federatives) and the truth is that they are people who do not know about soccerthey do not know the processes, nor do they know how to carry out processes,” said the former goalkeeper in ‘Faitelson Uncensored’‘.

The Mexican national team was eliminated from the Copa America in the group stage

Jam media

“The owners of the teams do (know about football), but they also have the friend of a friend of a friend, I wish I had those friends who would put me in the FMFthat they put me in the Mexican National Team».

“And with all due respect, there are many of us who don’t know anything about football, including myself. I don’t have the magic word to change,” added Jorge Campos.

Jorge Campos in a duel of legends in Corregidora

Jam media

To try to improve this situation, the ex-selected He proposes to the managers “to make a project for 20 years, maybe I won’t be able to world champion“I may not be the eighth wonder, but you’re going to plant something.”

Have you checked out Amazon yet? Check out their best products at THIS LINK.