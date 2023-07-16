Las Vegas, Nevada.- The ‘Immortal’ Jorge Campos hit against the Mexican Soccer Team that the following week could make a decision on their next technical directorafter the announcement of the FMF Executive President, Ivar Sisniegalast Thursday.

Whatever happens tomorrow (Sunday) in the final of the Gold Cup 2023against Panama, will not determine the future of the ‘Jimmy’ Lozanowho was chosen interim coach for this tournament, but could be considered for the project that aims for the 2026 and 2030 World Cups.

However, Jorge Campos, exporter of the Mexican team and now a commentator in Azteca Deportes affirmed that this decision by the directors of the femexfut It is of no use, since Tricolor you need to think about a long-term job and not let more time pass.

“You can come to Mexican team the best coach in the world or the three best coaches in the world and they will not be able to. It’s not his fault technical director. In Mexico you don’t work long term. Managers buy magic; they want to have a magic wand and change everything. And then we blame it on coach and the problem is that there is a process,” he said in an interview with ESPN.

Also, the ‘Brody’ stressed one of the problems that the national squad has had but to date the members of the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) have not wanted to act, and that causes the low level that the soccer team currently has. National selection.

«To be a champion you have to have processes. How many years did it take for Argentina, a power, would be champion again? It’s not going to change anything. There is no time to regret. We don’t have a style for more than four years; A new coach arrives and we play differently. The truth is that all this is sad, when we all know the solution », he concluded.