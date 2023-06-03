Jorge, the ‘Donkey’ Van Rankinannounced through social networks his departure from the program ‘On Air Members‘, after years of being one of the main presenters of the show Televisa.

The well-known television host became the eye of the shows for confessing that He was fired without further ado from the program that he conducted for several years.

Despite the fact that Van Rankin assured that he would give more details of your departure Through a live broadcast, he ended up keeping silent, until last night, since he appeared in public and launched forceful accusations against the production of unicable and the program ‘40 and 20′.

“The form hurt me, I already said it, the form, I am respectful, I have already spoken with Raquel Rocha, I wish them the best, I am grateful for the opportunity, but they made their decisions and welcome, nothing happens,” said the driver .

About whether he thought about taking legal action against the company, he admitted that he has never contemplated it, but if he thinks that “These are decisions made viscerally, I think they were wrong, nothing happens, I don’t hold grudges or hate them, they are my brothers, Paul, El Negro, and there it is, it is a program that is going to do very well, although they told me that it is not doing very well”.

Despite the fact that the famous seemed to be very calm with his answers, everything began to turn differently when he was questioned about the rumors that he was late and missed ‘On Air Members‘ and that’s why they ended up running it.

“I didn’t go the last few times because I was doing a reality show in Argentina for Televisa, why don’t they talk about it, for doing the series ’40 and 20′ I missed it, of course, because they are priority productions for Televisa, and that’s why I didn’t go, but they were wrong… I can enter Televisa as many times as I want, they didn’t kick me out of Televisa, nothing else from the program.”

“I had already been there for 14 years, I am not interested in being in ‘Members on the Air’ anymore, 14 years they paid me one… they raised me two thousand pesos in 14 years, for me it was a group therapy and apart from that I had a lot of fun… But the way was not great, they will have their way of thinking, the way disappoints, they run you in the corridor. “

But that’s not all, rather he admitted that the salary he received for participating in ’40 y 20′ did not seem adequate to him, which is why he decided to leave it.

“They wanted to take me to do season 11 and 12 of ’40 and 20′, and there is season 10 that has not been released, they talked to me about doing season 11 and 12, and when they talked to me to tell me it was canceled until next year and there’s so much money per episode and I’m the protagonist, I told them how much, ‘shove it up their ass…’, do it around with whomever you want, I just did a series that they invited me to, a six-episode series, with the triple”.

