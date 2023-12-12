River's year went from more to less since, from the beginning, it dominated Argentine football to stay with the Professional League in a very dominant way but then everything ended up falling apart after the elimination, against Inter de Porto Alegre on penalties. of the 2023 Copa Libertadores with the subsequent falls in the Argentine Cup as well as in the League Cup this last weekend against Rosario Central.
Given these situations, and poor results, the continuity of Martín Demichelis in command of the Millonario team was questioned, but Jorge Brito, president of the Núñez institution, confirmed the former defender in his position for 2024 by saying, in an interview in the TyC Sports channel, the following: “Demichelis' future as River coach is not under review. He is a great coach. We have the best team in Argentine football and one of the best in South America. I am convinced that (Demichelis) will start 2024 with much more experience and much more knowledge of the squad than I had before.”
This suggests that the managers' confidence in the coach is very high and that they believe that this is the path towards 2024, which will have many challenges for the red band team but that the main one will be to be the protagonist in the Copa Libertadores and fight until the end to lift the most important title in South American football.
Furthermore, during this interview, Brito was consulted about the situation of Claudio Echeverrí, the great promise of the club today and who was the figure of the Argentine National Team in the last U-17 World Cup, since “el Diablito” ends his contract in December 2024 and has already received some interest from some top-level European football teams. About this he commented: “I am totally convinced that Echeverri will be resolved before the end of the year. This is what his representative told me. We had agreed to resolve it before the World Cup but we are very confident of having news in the coming days regarding its renewal.” This is a clear message for fans who want to enjoy one of the best young players in Argentina in River's first team.
#Jorge #Brito #ratified #Martín #Demichelis #River39s #coach
Leave a Reply