After many weeks of uncertainty and negotiations along with different cross information, Jorge Brito, president of River, confirmed that Manuel Lanzini will be a new player for the Millionaire team and will be arriving in Argentina in the coming days since the player is currently in Spain. . This is bombshell news in Argentine soccer that has already had the presentation of Edinson Cavani in Boca a couple of days ago.
For several seasons and transfer markets, the name of Manuel Lanzini has always interested River as he is a player who came from the lower categories of the club but also because of his characteristics on the field of play that are extremely strange in football with what is the Argentine who is characterized by how hard-fought and contested he is. This interest of the Millionaire team was also based on the fact that the player did not add many minutes of action or have the desired continuity at West Ham. Now, the player had the pass in his power after not having renewed with the Hammers and, from River, they thought it was the ideal opportunity to close the contract for Lanzini
The new contract with the Millionaire club is for one year and it will be necessary to see the number of minutes that Lanzini will play that comes from a season in which he was in full physical condition despite not adding many games. The 30-year-old now returns to Núñez’s club after many seasons after being transferred to Al-Jazira in 2012 for €7.5 million.
It should be noted that the midfielder had different offers from Arab football as well as surveys by Real Betis, Flamengo, Vasco da Gama and Beşiktaş but none of these clubs managed to seduce him as the Millionaire did.
These are their numbers at River before starting their second spell at the club:
|
MATCHES
|
MINUTES
|
GOALS
|
ASSISTANCES
|
TITLES
|
90
|
6,239′
|
13
|
fifteen
|
1
In addition, in the same interview with ESPN, Jorge Brito confirmed that the club is in negotiations to finalize, in the coming days, the return of Gonzalo “Pity” Martínez to the Núñez club after passing through Arab soccer.
