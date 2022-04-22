Although in recent games his level has decreased, and now he suffers from muscular overload that does not allow him to be at 100%, the Cordovan striker Julian Alvarezwho plays for Marcelo Gallardo’s River Plate, knows that he is sold to England’s Manchester City and that the best is yet to come.
Beyond the fact that the confirmation already arrived a few months ago, River Plate fans continue to ask themselves the same question: “Until when can we enjoy the goals and the runs of the ‘Araña’?”
Jorge Brito, president of the Núñez institution, responded in this regard: “Due to comments that we have already heard from Guardiola himself and those that they make to us, we always have to analyze the worst scenario from the sporting point of view and that is that he leaves in July”began in the radio program Argenzuela.
“From the formal, they will inform us about the date, but from the gesture and the conversation, everything would indicate that Julián (Álvarez) is going to leave in the middle of the year,” he continued.beyond noting that they will do everything possible to retain it until December: “We are going to fight the battle until the last minute, but against what was agreed and the player’s career cannot go”, clarified.
It should be noted that Álvarez will most likely be summoned by Lionel Scaloni for the Argentine team for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, which will begin in November, so if he leaves in the middle of the year he will have to go through an adaptation just on the eve of the great contest.
