Ten years after the premiere of ‘Violet’, the first audience phenomenon produced in Latin America by Disney, the entertainment giant brought together its cast, Tini Stoessel –today with more than 19 million who follow her on Instagram–, Cande Molfese, Mechi Lambre and Jorge Blanco.

The musical ‘Solo amor y mil canciones’ was recorded at the Astor Piazzolla theater in Buenos Aires Y has versions of five songs from the story that traveled to 140 countries.

“Unlike what happened to the guys from ‘Soy Luna’, we had no idea what was going to happen, we went without any expectations to see what would happen. There was also a mix of very talented nationalities. We did a first season just doing what we liked to do”, he recalls. Jorge White.

The Mexican was 19 years old when he suddenly saw his face on advertising panels and products from the series.

“The first season didn’t come out until we finished it, and it wasn’t until we were about to start the second that it started to air. When we saw that we had an audience in the parks and squares, when we began to go to promotional countries, that they speak to us in languages ​​that we had no idea… it was crazy,” says Blanco, who left his native country to record ‘Violetta’ in Argentina.

“And at twenty you are going to mature a lot. It was a very big growth. It’s very nice and it’s proud to be able to open those doors for new talents as well. It’s nice to be part of something that another small actor –which could be me– gave him hope to say: ‘yes, you can do that, you can grow without having to go to the cradle of the industry (United States)’. A union of Latinos has been created and borders have been broken thanks to all these projects”.

“It is an opportunity more than a burden”

Aware of the public that Disney has, Blanco adds that for more than a decade he has preferred to use the social networks as an opportunity to speak candidly with the audience that grew up with them.

“I have always liked to take it as an opportunity rather than a burden or a responsibility. I think: you already have a voice for your work, use it for beautiful things. Also to show things from your reality, making people see that they are not alone. The networks have opened up these topics, such as talking about anxiety, many issues that we suffer from and that were half taboo before and hardly anyone talked about it. But you can say that you suffer from anxiety, panic or depression. They are things that we all experience at a certain level”, comments the actor who also participated in the dubbing of the film. Ron gives an error.

“Being real on the networks is very important because that way we can use all the good stuff. There are always bad things, but you have to try to put the energy of the good and help someone in another part of the world. We live the same as everyone else. We are all in the same”.