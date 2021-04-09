This Friday, April 9, Jorge Benavides turns 55 and was honored by some of his friends, with affectionate messages through social networks. The famous producer of the show JB on ATV showed in Instagram his birthday cake whose theme was Spiderman.

“Today I woke up with this nice surprise for my birthday. Thank you so much!”, Wrote the comedian in the post that in a few hours managed to accumulate more than thirteen thousand reactions from netizens.

Latina’s production manager, Susana Umbert, posted a snapshot next to Jorge Benavides, with the message: “You’re best! Happy birthday (You are the best! Happy birthday) ”. “For many more years, happy day friend, boss, producer, teacher Jorge Benavides,” said Danny Rosales.

Gabriela Serpa and Christian Rivero joined in the birthday greetings for the television figure. “Happy birthday, boss!”, “Happy birthday to the best”, they said respectively, on social networks.

Jorge Benavides was honored by his friends and colleagues for his 55th birthday. Photo: Jorge Benavides Instagram

“Happy birthday Idol. Thanks to you and your team for making us laugh every Saturday. Have the best time with your family ”,“ Big hug Jorge, have a great day ”,“ Have a nice time with your family, let it be much more in life and on television, you are a kingpin. Since I was little I have seen you and you always made me laugh that heals my soul. Thank you ”, were some messages from the admirers of the popular comedian.

Jorge Benavides, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.