Last year, in the middle of a tribute for the Mother’s Daythe comedian Jorge Benavides He revealed a particular fact in his personal life and how he began his artistic career until he reached television screens with his great sense of humor and ability to give life to characters from Peruvian show business and politics. He knows what was the event that marked the childhood of the comic actor, who in these first days of April has suffered the death of his parent.

Jorge Benavides’ first audition

After learning of the death of the mother of Jorge Benavides, various passages of his artistic life were remembered. One of the most memorable was the one in which Mrs. Cecilia Gastello took him to her first audition at the age of 10 and stressed that she was the only person she trusted in her talent. Thus, within his home, his father did not agree with him becoming an artist.

“When I was 10 years old, I dreamed of being a singer and also participating in the Yola Polastri. I found out that there was a kind of casting. My dad told me that there is no way, that he is an engineer or anything else, except an artist. My mom, the next day, took me to the audition,” she said. If my mom hadn’t taken me, I wouldn’t be sitting here in front of you.”ended.

JB and his mother, Cecilia Gastello. Photo: diffusion

The heartfelt message of Jorge Benavides for the death of his mother

This fact was recalled again by the comedian in a publication on social networks. The comedian of “JB on ATVsHe said that his mother passed away due to a disease that had afflicted her for a long time. “She was my accomplice to get on television and she accompanied me despite my father’s refusal,” she wrote.