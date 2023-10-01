Join the La República WhatsApp channel

He did not remain silent. Jorge Benavides received the singer Chechito, from Cómplices de la Cumbia, so that he could be part of the sketch of the most recent edition of the ATV program. After much laughter, the comic actor took advantage of the last minutes of the space to offer a few words of support to the vocalist of the cumbia group and asked that they let him work, since it is due to his talent that he is having success. Chechito received applause from the other members of the set.

“Ask the people who are bothering Chechito to let him work. Let him enjoy his success,” Benavides said. “Thanks for the support”, the singer responded, thanking the actors present for their support.