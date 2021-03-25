Jorge Benavides decided to speak after the alleged case of harassment against Fatima Segovia during a skit on his show. The comedian minimized the fact and assured that there was no siege.

The television figure decided to communicate with Magaly Medina after the images went viral on social networks and hundreds of users expressed their outrage towards the segment of JB on ATV.

In the video you can see a member of the cast dressed as Sylvester the cat approaching the actress during one of the scenes from the comic space.

Jorge Benavides It alleged that it does not consider it to be an act of harassment, because Fátima Segovia has not made a formal accusation. “There is no complaint of any person who has been harassed,” he said.

He also indicated that he spoke with his co-worker and that she assured him that he did not feel discomfort by the behavior of the character, but that he was acting.

The famous artist refused to reveal the identity of the artist who was under the suit, commenting that he is not authorized to do so: “That person in due course will come out to say so.”

He finally told that Segovia He expressed his refusal to speak publicly for fear of exposing himself to criticism.

Clara Seminara rejected alleged case of harassment in JB en ATV

Actress Clara Seminara questioned JB’s commented skecth on ATV that aired last Saturday, March 20, recalling her own complaint against Enrique Espejo ‘Yuca’ for improper touching two years ago.

“Now what are they going to say, that they are playing tag line? What did you do without malicious intent? And don’t even complain, because they fire her. Time proves me right, “he wrote on his official Instagram account about the alleged harassment of Fatima Segovia.

