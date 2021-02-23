The Peruvian comedian Jorge Benavides celebrated his second success with his new JB program on ATV, which has managed to lead in the rating of the last weekend.

The humorous space surpassed The chola’s blowout, which obtained 12.2 points, and other programs such as I am, great battles, which was located in sixth position with 9.5 points.

Through Instagram, Jorge Benavides shared how his reaction was when he saw the rating figures, where he placed first for the second consecutive week with 14.9 points.

“Even so! A thousand, thousand, thanks to all our followers for their faithful tuning! To continue working hard and even. See you Saturday. Good! ”, Wrote the leader of JB in ATV in the publication of the social network.

In the last edition, the Jorge Benavides program presented a new character based on the Andrea Llosa program. In addition, the cast of comedians did a funny sketch about ‘Pilar Mazeta’ and ‘Martín Vizcacha’.

The comedian was impressed when he saw the rating figures. Photo: Instagram / Jorge Benavides capture

Jorge Benavides thanked Magaly Medina for visiting JB in ATV

Comedian Jorge Benavides came to the set of Magaly medina to thank him for being a part of a parody at the premiere of his new show JB on ATV.

“Thank you because you have also been part of that result that we had on Saturday, you have been a guest,” said the comedian, asking for applause for the host.

